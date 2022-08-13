"Kim Lip deserves better" - Fans shower support as video of LOONA member walking off stage goes viral

LOONA’s Kim Lip was trending on Twitter today after it was revealed that the singer had left midway through their concert in Chicago.

According to a number of LOONA fans who attended the concert, the singer was seen crying before walking off stage.

In another video shared by the front row concert attendees, the band members stated that Kim Lip will not be returning for the remainder of the band's performance and thanked the audience for their patience.

Following the ordeal, many fans who attended the event took to Twitter to share their experiences. They revealed that an awkward situation occurred when rude fans prevented her from speaking by cheering for another member.

According to Allkpop, the concert organizers issued a statement saying:

"LOONA member Kim Lip was not feeling well and was unable to participate in the meet & greet event in Chicago.“Despite the difficulties, she stood on stage today as a member who gives her all every day. She rested after the show for her own health and well-being, so she could fully recover and meet Orbit again in good health."

loona loops @IoonaIoop haseul elegantly & professionally informing the audience about kim lip and politely requesting that orbits cheer respectfully in the future haseul elegantly & professionally informing the audience about kim lip and politely requesting that orbits cheer respectfully in the future https://t.co/3Iw6mq2vkH

During the concert, the LOONA members were given the opportunity to greet fans individually. However, when it was Kim Lip's turn, rude fans ignored her comments and repeatedly called for "Vivi."

The singer was reportedly in tears following the ordeal, turning around and walking off stage, with the girls later revealing that she would sit out the rest of the concert.

As the singer left the concert in the middle, she is said to have skipped the meet and greet in Chicago.

Kim Lip has taken over Twitter trends as Orbits from all over the world showered her with love and support in the aftermath of the incident in Chicago.

двачеса 🇺🇦🇹🇼🇽🇰🇵🇸 @TW0CHAESA

we love you, Lippie

#KIMLIPWELOVEYOU

#RESPECTKIMLIP Kim Lip is literally one of the most amazing, talented, beautiful people to walk on this planet. thank you, Jungeun, for making my life so much better than it waswe love you, Lippie Kim Lip is literally one of the most amazing, talented, beautiful people to walk on this planet. thank you, Jungeun, for making my life so much better than it was ❤️❤️❤️we love you, Lippie ❤️❤️❤️#KIMLIPWELOVEYOU #RESPECTKIMLIP https://t.co/hQbndOHgoF

Ally☁️🌱OEC+ @263_honeymoon ! Our lippie deserves respect, and she’s a human too, no one would like to be disrespected, she’s not a product and she is a member of loona Vocals to show Kim Lip appreciation! Our lippie deserves respect, and she’s a human too, no one would like to be disrespected, she’s not a product and she is a member of loona #KIMLIPWELOVEYOU Vocals to show Kim Lip appreciation 😋! Our lippie deserves respect, and she’s a human too, no one would like to be disrespected, she’s not a product and she is a member of loona #KIMLIPWELOVEYOU https://t.co/CAKtUoD7ks

The singer is yet to publicly address the issue, but fans are hopeful that she will get some time off before LOONA's show in Louisville on August 13.

The singer was trying to speak when the crowd began chanting Vivi's name, as seen in a Twitter video uploaded by a Twitter user named @IdDie4Haseul.

Vivi requested that fans allow the singer to finish her speech, but the crowd continued to applaud the group.

chimichurri @_chimichurrri



#KIMLIPWELOVEYOU Kim lip I love you too much, you are so talented, perfect, beautiful, wonderful, spectacular, loving, kind, bold, pretty, beautiful, tender, beautiful, it's you and I love you too much, I hope you feel better Kim lip I love you too much, you are so talented, perfect, beautiful, wonderful, spectacular, loving, kind, bold, pretty, beautiful, tender, beautiful, it's you and I love you too much, I hope you feel better💖💖💐💘💘#KIMLIPWELOVEYOU https://t.co/28dGFpYiOC

💌✨I Love Twice More Than My Life✨💌 @ILoveTwiceMore1

#RESPECTKIMLIP #KIMLIPWELOVEYOU Kim lip if you're reading this i want you to know that what happened isn't you're fault you're a great sweet wonderful talented person all you deserve is love and respect. Every loona member shines in their own way, that's what makes loona special Kim lip if you're reading this i want you to know that what happened isn't you're fault you're a great sweet wonderful talented person all you deserve is love and respect. Every loona member shines in their own way, that's what makes loona special#RESPECTKIMLIP #KIMLIPWELOVEYOU https://t.co/QKG5spJFtx

One Twitter user wrote:

"Kim lip if you're reading this i want you to know that what happened isn't you're fault you're agreat, sweet, wonderful, talented person, all you deserve is love and respect."

More about LOONA's world tour

LOONA is currently in the midst of the American leg of their world tour, which began on August 2 in Los Angeles, and will include several more performances.

The members of the band will perform in Louisville on August 13, Reading on August 15, and Washington on August 17. On August 19, the band will perform their final show in New York.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande