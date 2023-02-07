Kim Se-jeong as the first Asian ambassador for Longchamp

French luxury brand Longchamp has announced that Korean singer and actress Kim Se-jeong will serve as their ambassador in the Asian region. This marks the first time that a Korean star has been selected as a global ambassador for the brand.

The Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 campaign featuring Kim Se-jeong will be released in Asia starting in mid-February 2023. The visuals for the campaign were shot in Seoul and overseen by creative director Sophie Delafontaine.

In the campaign, Se-jeong models key pieces from the brand's ready-to-wear collection, characterized by bold combinations of colors, prints, and materials. These looks are accessorized with Longchamp's standout bags, including the new Box-Trot in natural canvas, leather, and vibrant candy pink.

Longchamp's manager introduces the world to their new Asian Ambassador, Kim Se-jeong

Mollie Jean De Dieu, general manager of Longchamp Singapore and Malaysia, shared a welcome post for the actress, while introducing her as their new ambassador.

In the post, the manager states:

“We are thrilled to welcome the South Korean actress, singer and star of the rom-com series Business Proposal.”

She went ahead and talked about her belief in Se-jeong as the right choice for Longchamp.

“Kim is not just another “face” but rather someone we feel truly feel understands and relates with the brand.”

In the post, the manager mentioned her conversation with Se-jeong and how the actress believes that this collaboration will benefit both the company and the actress. The Business Proposal star said,

“The fact that Longchamp and I have much in common means that I feel excited, rather than pressured. It is an honour to collaborate with Longchamp, which to me epitomises the style of the Parisienne, and I feel we can maximise the relationship by playing to our strengths and similarities.”

Netizens are excited to see Longchamp joining the Korean wave with Kim Se-jeong as their representative

Longchamp released Kim Se-jeong's campaign photos to celebrate the announcement. The images feature the star modeling a number of the brand's luxury bags.

Fans are elated to witness the actress' stunning transformation as a Longchamp ambassador.

SeMieann 미안 @SeMieann



couldn’t help but be awe, the woman you are Sejeong!

Kim Sejeong redifining method acting in fashion
couldn't help but be awe, the woman you are Sejeong!

bear 🧸 @bearbearyy06

Idk how many times I've played all these teaser videos



#LONGCHAMPxKIMSEJEONG

she's just so stunning
Idk how many times I've played all these teaser videos

HyojeongTherapist 기쁨 @IrisPatton14

I'm At loss for words

This moment is yours

SejeongsMoments

#KIMSEJEONGxLONGCHAMP #Kimsejeong

No matter how many words exists
I'm At loss for words
This moment is yours

Longchamp praised the former I.O.I. member for her "warm and sparkling appearance" and "energetic and sincere image," which they believe aligns with the fashion house's values. The brand also highlighted her growing popularity across Asia due to her role in the hit SBS drama Business Proposal, for which she received multiple awards, including the AAA Best Actor Award, the DCM Popularity Award, and the SBS Drama Award for Best Actress.

Kim Se-jeong was last seen in Today's Webtoon

Kim Se-jeong first rose to fame after appearing on the Mnet show Produce 101 and later debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I. After her contract with the girl group ended, she went on to join another girl group under Jellyfish Entertainment called Gugudan, which disbanded in 2020.

She made her acting debut in 2016, and continued to work as a solo artist and actress, having taken part in various successful dramas such as School 2017, The Uncanny Encounter, Today's Webtoon, and Business Proposal.

