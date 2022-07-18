Today’s Webtoon: Kim Se-jeong is delightful in the new teaser and poster of her upcoming drama

Kim Se-jeong starrer Today’s Webtoon is full of dreams, hopes, growth and second chances. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this beautiful slice-of-life drama unravel in front of their eyes. The drama will air on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6 am ET) on SBS Drama.

Over the last few days, fans were given two surprises - a group poster and a brand new teaser for Today's Webtoon.

The new group poster and teaser highlights leading lady Kim Se-jeong's optimistic nature as On Ma-eum who is giving her dreams a second chance. The delightfully-natured On Ma-eum is a judo athlete transitioning into a webtoon editor at Neon Webtoon.

Check out the new poster and teaser for Today’s Webtoon:

Today's Webtoon is the official Korean remake of the 2016 Japanese drama, Sleepeer Hit!. It is set against the backdrop of South Korea's competitive webtoon industry.

Fans shared memes and hilarious reactions to Kim Se-jeong’s new drama Today’s Webtoon

The new group poster for Today's Webtoon highlights the entertaining dynamic between webtoon editors and their writers. The tired and worn-out editors are seen desperately chasing after their relaxed and easy-going group of writers.

The new group poster, which has the entire cast of Today's Webtoon, is the first official poster of the drama. The poster features Kim Se-jeong as the On Ma-eum and her mentor and deputy editor Seok Ji-hyung, played by Choi Daniel. It also has another rookie employee, Goo Jun-yeong, played by Nam Yoon-su.

Fans who saw the poster of Today’s Webtoon couldn't help but express their excitement at the poster of the show and everything it had to offer them. Meanwhile, some fans also took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes as they await the release of Today's Webtoon.

Some fans compared some of the actress' expressions in the teaser of Today's Webtoon to that of a cat. Others likened her appearance to that of the Crocodile Hunter, the late Steve Irwin due to their similar khaki-colored outfits.

Additionally, some other fans believe that Kim Se-jeong's character from Today's Webtoon could feature in Marvel's famous Spider-Man series as well.

Despite all the memes the fans shared, several fans said they were excited to watch Today's Webtoon.

The teaser video for Today's Webtoon gives viewers a glimpse of the resilient and headstrong On Ma-eum as she changes gears in life to enter the world of webtoons.

The teaser for Today's Webtoon captures her sincerity and passion as she gives her best to adjust to the new workplace and mingle with her colleagues. It also shows her determination to find the strength to pursue her new dream of becoming a webtoon editor with fervor and enthusiasm.

As she joins her team, On Ma-eum declares:

“I will not inconvenience the team and work with all my heart.

The leading lady of Today's Webtoon also says that she loves webtoons as much as she likes judo.

Kim Se-jeong reflects on the importance of dreams in Today’s Webtoon

What are yall excited to see/watch from this teaser? Mine is this

On Ma-eum, Kim Se-jeong's character in Today's Webtoon is a former judo athlete who gives up one dream to pursue her second dream, that of webtoons. The actress reflected on the importance of dreams and how they are shown in the drama. She said:

“I’ve always liked the word ‘dream’. On Ma-eum and I are almost exactly alike in the way we both chase after our dreams with passion and positive energy.”

The actress also went on to describe how fulfilled dreams shine brighter, adding that all dreams are precious, whether they are fulfilled or on the backburner.

The actress also said that Today's Webtoon isn't as cheerful as the teaser makes it out to be and noted:

“This drama doesn’t only show the bright side of dreams; it also portrays the dark and unglamorous sides of the realistic journey involved in chasing those dreams”.

The story of Today's Webtoon is told from the perspective of On Ma-eum, a bubbly and cheerful person who has a positive outlook on life.

Today’s Webtoon premieres on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6 am EST) on SBS Drama.

