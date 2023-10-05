“Kim Tae-hyung is prohibited” trends on X after the singer requests fans to cheer for him in a particular way at upcoming fanmeet

The BTS ARMY made sure to follow V, aka Kim Tae-hyung's, special request for his upcoming fanmeet in a fun way by trending it on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. On October 5, the phrase “Kim Tae-hyung is prohibited” trended in the fifth position on the X trends chart in South Korea. It was a way for fans to relay information to others about what the BTS member wanted his upcoming solo event on October 14 to be like.

BTS' V first took fans by surprise by going live on Weverse on October 5. During the livestream, the 27-year-old singer asked fans not to chant his name during the performances but only sing along to the other parts of the official fan guide. The fans took the request seriously and trended the phrase mentioning that his name was “prohibited.”

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung made a special request to fans for his solo event

A few hours before BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung switched on the Weverse livestream, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official fan chant guide for Slow Dancing and For Us. The guide instructed fans to chant the singer’s name multiple times during the performance.

In the livestream on October 5, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung played some games and had a fun time chatting with fans. At one point, he talked about the fan chant guide and mentioned that he might burst into laughter if the fans continued screaming his name during the performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Slow Dancing singer then asked the viewers to inform people who were coming to the fanmeet that chanting his name was banned. He added that he only wants fans to sing along to the lyrics.

The request seemed funny to fans, but they also believed it was their duty to inform others. This eventually led to South Korean fans trending “Kim Tae-hyung is prohibited” on X. International fans also had their own amount of fun with the singer's "prohibited" comment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the Weverse livestream, fans also noticed that BIGHIT MUSIC had revised the fan chant guide as per the singer’s request. Moreover, he had also asked fans to memorize all the lyrics in a Weverse post before going live.

Expand Tweet

The Rainy Days singer is scheduled to host his solo fan meet on October 14, where he will also treat fans to live performances of his songs. The attendees will be decided upon through a raffle via the Weverse platform.

As per the limited information available at the time of writing, there will be 1400 lucky winners who will get to see Kim Tae-hyung in person. The venue for the fan meeting has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the BTS member also made impressive records with his debut solo album Layover. As per Hanteo charts, he became the first-ever solo artist in the chart’s history to sell over two million album copies in the first week of release. He sold a total of 2,101,974 copies. The previous record holder for highest first-week sales was his bandmate, Jimin, with 1,454,223 copies sold for his debut solo album FACE.