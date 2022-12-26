Kim Tae-hyung's surprise Christmas gift to ARMY

In the spirit of Christmas, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, otherwise known as V, surprised his fans with a cover of the 1951 holiday-themed song, It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The song was released on the official BTS channel and SoundCloud on December 24 KST, and was later made available on Korea's official fan communication app, Weverse.

A few hours before the release, Kim Tae-hyung teased ARMYs with an Instagram story that quoted the line "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," leading many to believe that something was cooking in the singer's basement.

Kim Tae-hyung's video on the official channel got the whole fandom swooning again

V is known for his jazzy, sweet melodies and soulful vocals, which he demonstrated in the cover he provided vocals for. MINNA SEO arranged the vocals and performed the background vocals.

His love for this special holiday can be clearly seen by fans, as this is his third Christmas-themed release.

Around the same time last year, Kim Tae-hyung released another solo track, Christmas Tree, made for Parasite star Choi Woo-shik's drama, Our Beloved Summer. Since its release, the original soundtrack (OST) has received many accolades, including the notable achievement of being the first K-drama OST to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A year before that, just five days before his 25th birthday on Christmas Day, V released a new song, Snow Flower, which he co-wrote with Peakboy, who is a singer, songwriter, composer, and rapper, and is also a member of the popular Wooga Squad with Choi Woo-shik.

Kim Tae-Hyung's latest Christmas-themed release has the entire fandom in jolly spirits, and ARMYs took to Twitter to react to V's cover.

The song, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, was written by Meredith Willson

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas is a popular holiday song that was written in 1951 by Meredith Willson. It was originally titled "It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas" and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. One of the most successful versions of the song was recorded by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra on September 18, 1951, and released on RCA Victor. Bing Crosby also recorded a widely played version of the song on October 1, 1951.

Michael Buble covered the song in 2011 as the first track of his Christmas album. Meghan Trainor then covered the track in 2020 for her album, A Very Trainor Christmas, followed by Kelly Clarkson on her 2021 album. When Christmas Comes Around...

Kim Tae-hyung's latest rendezvous was winning at Brazil's Premio Annual K4US 2022 Awards, where he took home two big awards with his popular OST, Christmas Tree, which won "OST of the Year," and the travel show Taehyung participated in with his Wooga squad, In the SOOP: Friendication, won "Best Reality Show."

