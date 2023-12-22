“Kingmin is thriving again”: Jimin becomes the first and only soloist to debut at no.1 on Bugs with multiple songs in 2023. 

On December 22, 2023, BTS' Jimin unveiled yet another solo masterpiece, Closer Than This, much to the delight of BTS fans. This release held special significance as it arrived as the star and his fellow BTS members are fulfilling their military service. Every ARMY believes that despite their absence, BTS continues to shatter records, both collectively and as individual artists, showcasing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

His latest achievement is noteworthy, as he demonstrated dominance on a prominent Korean streaming platform, Bugs. Following the release of Closer Than This, the star swiftly ascended multiple music charts. Notably, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first and only K-pop soloist to have various songs charting at number one on this platform in 2023. One of the fans on Twitter did not budge from calling Jimin "Kingmin" given his global impact.

"K-pop's frontman," Jimin tops Korean music streaming platform Bugs with his new song Closer Than This

Bugs is a Korean music streaming platform widely used throughout South Korea. It is a subscription-based digital streaming service owned by NHN Entertainment Corporation. Bugs allows users to listen to a wide range of music from the Korean music scene and songs from around the world.

The platform significantly impacts music charting in Korea, with 80% of the weightage for charting based on downloads and 20% based on streams. However, please note that the app is geolocked and can only be downloaded and accessed within South Korea.

.Jimin's ascent to the top of the Bugs chart with multiple solo tracks marks a historic milestone in his individual K-pop journey. His ability to captivate listeners and dominate the charts reflects his artistry and the widespread appeal of his music. By securing the Number 1 position on Bugs with more than one solo song, the BTS member has broken new ground and set a precedent for future soloists in the K-pop industry.

The songs that helped Jimin achieve this feat are Set Me Free Pt.2 and Closer Than This.

Some of the other songs that follow Closer Than This' first position are:

2. White - Paul Kim

3. To. X - TAEYEON

4. First Snow - EXO

5. Perfect Night - LE SSERAFIM

Fans rained down their good wishes and congratulations upon the BTS star:

Jimin's new release, Closer Than This

Jimin has dedicated Closer Than This song to the ARMYs, mainly because of his ongoing and upcoming absence due to military reasons. The track is upbeat and is a proper pop song with deeper lyrics. In these lyrics, the BTS star conveys the longing and desire to reunite with the ARMYs as soon as possible. This song, released recently, has touched the hearts of ARMYs, who are busy cherishing it.