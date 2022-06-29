KinnPorsche The Series star Jeff Satur tests positive for Covid

KinnPorsche The Series star Jeff Satur’s record confirms that he has tested positive for Covid. The statement was released on social media handles, which was then shared by Jeff in Thai as well as English.

The show’s popularity has also led to Jeff’s increased popularity among fans, and the BL drama has fans worldwide. The popularity has spurned a world tour by BeonCloud, the representative of the show’s cast members.

However, the fate of this tour seems unclear due to Jeff testing positive for Covid. While there is no certainty regarding how the world tour will proceed, there is no official word regarding possible cancellation either.

Statement about KinnPorsche The Series actor Jeff Satur’s condition

In a statement released by Warper, the talent management company that represents Jeff, the status of the actor’s medical condition had been revealed. It stated,

“Jeff Satur under Warper Talented Artist Manager, has tested Covid-19 positive by ATK on June 28th 2022 at 12.33pm. And now he's home isolating and following the Covis measures. The symptoms that he has are coughing and a little fever. Nothing to worry about. Warper is now starting to tell all the alliances and everyone who's involved to postpone the work, and everyone who got in contact with Jeff to observe themselves until Jeff is completely well and back to normal."

The agency also ended the note by thanking the fans and saying,

"Thank you so much for all the love and support that you send to him.”

Jeff Satur’s character in KinnPorsche The Series

Jeff Satur is a famous singer, one who is rumored to be collaborating with a female artist represented by Korean agency RBW. Fans are rooting for MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, but it could be any female member represented by the company. Jeff’s popularity rose across the country mainly due to the latest Thai BL drama KinnPorsche The Series.

The drama is based on a famous web novel where Jeff Satur plays the role of Kim, the son of a mafia lord. His romance with the lead character Porche’s brother Porchay puts him under the spotlight. The actor has also sung a couple of original soundtracks for the show. This includes the famous track Why Don’t You Stay. A version of this also features Barcode for a scene where the two of them sing a duet on the show.

In addition to Kim’s character and the way Jeff Satur portrayed the same, such romantic moments have impressed fans with the queer drama. The character has grey shades and is ruthless when circumstances require him to take a tough call. His initial interaction with his love interest Porchay comes with strings attached. It is only later that he develops feelings for the young man.

The title also has a loyal following due to the novel’s success. The increased interest has also led the makers to consider a follow-up season to the show. The show currently has two episodes left to air. The next episode is scheduled to be broadcast on July 2. The fourteen-episode series is available to stream on iQiyi.

