KISS UK Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more  

KISS confirmed their final UK tour dates, leaving fans over the moon. The band will be performing next summer in Plymouth, Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Rock and Roll All Nite legends including Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer will conclude their UK tour next year. Fans can access the tickets that will go on sale on December 16 at 10 am on www.robomagiclive.com/kiss.

The artist and venue partner presales took place on December 13 at 10 am.

KISS UK Farewell Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Here is the KISS schedule for the upcoming tour in 2023.

June 3, Plymouth Argyle Home Park

June 5, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

June 6, Newcastle Utilita Arena

July 5, London The O2

July 7, Manchester AO Arena

July 8, Glasgow OVO Hydro

There is also an age restriction for the tour for the General Standing & Golden Circle areas, where no children under the age of 14 are permitted.

Fans can check out more information on the Robomagic website. Robomagic Live is an independent full-service promoter for live entertainment in the UK and Europe. Its aim is to make the lives of both established and aspiring artists fairer and more equitable.

KISS said in a statement when first revealing their End of the Road World Tour in 2018 that whatever they have built and conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over the years and cheered them on.

KISS added that it will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen them before and the last chance for those who haven’t. Referring to their fans as the KISS Army, they shared that they are saying goodbye on this final tour with their biggest show yet. The band shared that they would go out the same way they came in, "Unapologetic and unstoppable."

In September 2018, the band confirmed their final End of the Road World Tour after 45 years of recording and performing. The Tour began in January 2019.

Their tour in 2022 included some of the best opening acts like Frank's White Canvas, Catoni, and Arde La Sangre in Latin America, The Last Internationale, Shiraz Lane, and Mammoth WVH in Europe, and Wolfmother, Tumbleweed, and Mulga Bore Hard Rock in Australia.

The band is known as one of the most influential rock bands in the world of music. They are also one of the best-selling bands ever, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. This includes 21 million RIAA-certified albums under their belt.

The band was ranked by MTV as the 9th Greatest Metal Band of All Time. They were also ranked 10th on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock list. They are placed in third position as the Best Metal and Hard Rock Live Band of All Time by Loudwire magazine as well.

