Kokdu: Season of Deity new teaser gives a peek into the supernatural connection between Im Soo-hyang and Kim Jung-hyun

MBC’s upcoming K-drama Kokdu: Season of Deity dropped its third teaser trailer. The latest preview featuring lead characters Im Soo-hyang and Kim Jung-hyun gives a peek into the layered dynamic of its characters, raising viewers' curiosity.

Kokdu: Season of Deity, also known as Kokdu’s Gye Jeol, is a fantasy-romance K-drama which focuses on the mythical god of death or the grim reaper Kokdu. The drama tells the story of Kokdu, who has been charged with the duty of meting out punishment to people once every 99 years.

Interestingly, Kokdu was formerly a human himself, but after he committed a heinous sin, he was sentenced to become the grim reaper as a kind of retribution. During his time in the human world, he chanced upon a mysterious doctor, Han Gye-jeol, and began working with her to fulfill his ulterior goal.

Teaser of Kokdu: Season of Deity depicts mystery that engulfs the show and its characters

Kokdu: Season of Deity's latest trailer focuses on Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun and his connection with the enchanting doctor Han Gye-jeol, played by Im Soo-hyang.

The new teaser begins in the distant past and gives a glimpse of the connection that Kokdu and Gye-jeol share. It shows Kokdu crying out, "No matter what... I will meet Seol Yi." Kokdu believes that the doctor is a reincarnation of Seol Yi, who he was connected with in his life as a human.

After ninety-nine years of waiting, Kokdu returns to earth and is reunited with his loyal assistants Ok Shin (Kim In-kwon) and Gak Shin (Cha Chung-hwa). Soon after his return, he meets Han Gye-jeol, which determines the trajectory of his journey on earth.

Despite Kokdu being a formidable grim reaper and the arrogant god of death, for some strange reason, his body responds promptly to all of Han Gye Jeol's commands. This suggests that the two share a mysterious bond which transcends the present day reality.

The trailer continues to show Han Gye-jeol sketching a portrait of Kokdu in order to provide it to her younger brother Han Cheol (played by An Woo-yeon). The latter is a detective and his sister wants him to find out more about this mysterious person who has piqued her curiosity.

She instructs her brother to find one the man who looks like the person who sketched. Han Cheol, assuming Kokdu to be another one of his sister's crushes, says:

"You've fallen in love again that quickly?"

The connection between Gye-jeol, who is a romantic who believes in true love, and Kokdu, who thinks Gye-jeol is Seol-Yi, grows as they continue to spend more time together.

Elucidating things to Kokdu, Gye-jeol says:

“I’m going to meet someone who’s a good person not by doing something, but even when they don’t do anything.”

Kokdu expresses his doubt on the existence of such a person, but Gye-jeol responds with conviction and says that she is sure that somewhere such a person does exist.

Kokdu: Season of Deity will premiere on January 27, 2023, on viki.

