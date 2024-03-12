Lanzarote crash: Everything to know about incident where British woman mowed down pedestrians, killing 5-month-old baby

A British woman reportedly killed a five-month baby and mowed over multiple pedestrians in a street in Lanzarote on Monday, March 11. Spanish officials said that she was allegedly under the influence of drinks and drugs.

The crash reportedly took place at 6:30 pm local time near a main road bend, close to the Aqualava water park and four-star HL hotel. As per The Mirror, six people suffered injuries in the accident. Four of them were from the UK and a mother and daughter were from Sweden.

The police confirmed that the baby who died belonged to a British family who were on holiday. The injured include the child's parents and grandparents. The baby's father and grandmother are the most seriously injured, as per town officials.

The collision took place in the Playa Blanca tourist resort and the police have already launched an investigation, The Mirror reported. Yaiza Town Hall announced that the driver of the car responsible for the accident was a 23-year-old British woman who lives on the island.

British woman responsible for Lanzarote crash was reportedly under the influence of drinks and drugs

As per the Town Hall officials, the driver is "not being held in custody" at the moment. However, drinks and drug tests were performed at the crash scene. A spokesperson of Yaiza Town Hall confirmed to Daily Mail UK on March 12 that the driver tested positive for both drugs and drinks at the scene.

"The driver is not being held in custody at the moment. She lives on the island and can be located at her address if necessary. The drink and drug tests were practiced at the scene."

The police have not revealed the driver's name or photo following the incident. They have confirmed that the driver was a 23-year-old British woman and a resident of the island.

Metro UK reported that the driver told the police that she had suffered a steering wheel problem. The investigation, handled by the Yaiza town police, remains open.

As per The Mirror, witnesses to the incident told the police that the driver was driving too fast. She is expected to come to court today or tomorrow after a formal arrest, per Daily Mail. The court hearing will take place behind closed doors, as is the rule in Spain.

Six pedestrians, including a British family, were left injured in the Lanzarote crash

As per The Mirror, the police, paramedics, and other officials were sent to the Lanzarote crash scene immediately after the 999 calls. A regional government-run emergency response coordination center said that a five-month-old baby died in the crash, and six other people suffered "diverse" injuries.

“A baby aged five months died and six people suffered diverse injuries. During assistance at the scene two women were found to have suffered serious multiple injuries in an initial evaluation and were transferred to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital Arrecife."

As per the center, two women suffered multiple serious injuries, while two other women suffered multiple "moderate-level injuries" to their lower limbs. The spokesperson continued:

"Seven land ambulances were sent to the scene and an air ambulance was also mobilised because of the seriousness of the incident along with a doctor and nurse from Playa Blanca Health Centre."

Apart from the ambulance services, other workers including firefighters, Civil Protection workers, local police and the Civil Guard were also present at the Lanzarote scene, per The Mirror.

The first 999 calls suggested that "a car had run over several people in Archipelago Avenue on the corner of Lanzarote Street." A medicalized air ambulance went to Lanzarote airport as the officials expected the most seriously injured women to be transferred to a hospital in Gran Canaria.