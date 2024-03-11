Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been at the center of controversy for months. Accused of sexual assault and briefly arrested in 2023, there has been significant buzz around the younger Mahomes' personal life and legal troubles.

In a recent update, reports revealed that Jackson Mahomes had been sentenced for his assault case. Per reports, Jackson pleaded no contest to his misdemeanor charge.

The TikTok star was at a Johnson County court hearing on Thursday last week, where the judge found him guilty of the charge. This means six months probation along with 120 days of jail time, which will be suspended if he follows his probation terms.

Fans, however, were not all happy with the result.

Some alleged that Jackson Mahomes' family had paid off the authorities and the accuser involved.

"This is what money looks like," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user, who believed people had been paid off, added:

"Sounds like several people from the restaurant received a substantial payout to drop the charges? Are they driving luxury cars and or living in a gated community?"

Other users referred to Jackson as "lucky," especially since most of his other charges were dropped.

The original accusation was made last year, shortly after the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl win. Aspen Vaughn, 40, accused Jackson of sexual assault, and the internet personality was even arrested briefly before being bonded out.

Since then, the hearing has also been postponed, their side filing for the sexual battery charges to be dropped.

Patrick Mahomes is yet to address Jackson Mahomes' case directly

For months after the allegations were made, there was not much comment from the remaining Mahomes family. While Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick and Jackson, opened up about what she called "fake allegations" in a recent interview, Patrick has steered away from any public questions.

Jaskcon and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade (2023)

He addressed the same last year before the 2023 NFL season, stating that he was separating his personal and professional life.

"It’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself," Patrick Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building."

Jackson, who has begun posting on social media again, was also taking a break from Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for a few weeks.