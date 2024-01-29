Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has also paved way for some unexpected friendships for the pop singer. This includes Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, brother Jackson and mom Randi.

The Mahomes family, have been extremely impressed with the Grammy winner, and while Swift often meets others at games, Brittany and Taylor Swift seem to have grown closer over the past few months.

However, fans aren't impressed with Jackson Mahomes, who continues to spend time with Swift at Chiefs games.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi recently shared a selfie of herself at the Chiefs' game with Swift, Mahomes' sister Mia, Brittany and Jackson.

However, a few users weren't happy with the Tiktok star's presence in the picture, slamming Jackson Mahomes for his previous controversies and sexual assault accusations. Here's what some of them said:

"Jackson Mahomes should be in jail," one user wrote.

Some users referred to him as a 'sexual predator' and a 'criminal', hoping that he stopped hanging out with everyone.

Fans have continued to 'warn' Swift and others against Jackson, often trolling him for attending games and hanging out with Patrick Mahomes. This increased last year, especially after Jackson was arrested (and then bonded out) for sexual battery.

The most recent reports suggest that Jackson's lawyers have moved to dismiss most charges filed against the 23-year-old.

Jackson Mahomes sexual battery case: Are charges against the Tiktok star dropped?

In Feb 2023, Aspen Vaughn, a restaurant owner in Kansas City, publicly accused Jackson Mahomes of sexual assualt. As the investigations continued, he was arrested and held for some time.

However, the court dates for his preliminary hearing kept getting pushed ahead. A few weeks ago, the prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss Jackson's sexual battery charges. If it goes ahead, Jackson would only be under trial for his misdemeanor charges.

Users remained unhappy with the update, wondering if Patrick Mahomes had paid people off for his brother. The Mahomes family has remained tight-lipped about the situation. When asked about his view on the matter, Patrick said:

"It’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building".

Jackson, who took a short break from social media during the arrest, is yet to make any statement about the matter.