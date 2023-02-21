"Laughed way too much"- New Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves clip has Twitter in stitches

The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released on Monday, February 20, leaving most fans amazed with its wit and humor. The film, based on the acclaimed board game recently popularized by Stranger Things, has been the talk of the town since the film starring Chris Pine was announced. A trailer has finally captured the film's essence.

Set for release on March 31, 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is different from what most board game fans were expecting. It is fun, quirky, and light-hearted in an absurd way. Since the trailer's release, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their hilarious responses.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein with a screenplay by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Michael Gilio. It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

"I really wanna go see it": Netizens react to the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

After the release of the new trailer, it is clear that the film will take a more comical direction than fans had initially expected. To fans who are more welcome to this change of direction, the trailer has been quite a hilarious affair.

Many netizens praised the great comic timing and the hilarious script, which is quite evident from the brief trailer released on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Ryan Sainio @RyanSainio Saw the trailer for the #dungeonsanddragons movie. It actually looks like it will go over well with its audience. Hopefully even beyond that. Saw the trailer for the #dungeonsanddragons movie. It actually looks like it will go over well with its audience. Hopefully even beyond that.

salem @ledgerdaya was at the cinema today and they played the dungeons & dragons trailer and hugh grant was there for 1 second and i literally screamed was at the cinema today and they played the dungeons & dragons trailer and hugh grant was there for 1 second and i literally screamed

Lowan @Lowanbehold99 I got the trailer for Dungeons and Dragons before Quantumania and I don't know anything about D&D but that movie looks super fun, right? I got the trailer for Dungeons and Dragons before Quantumania and I don't know anything about D&D but that movie looks super fun, right?

Leah 🏳️‍🌈 Yellowjackets era @leahHahn0 just saw the trailer for dungeons and dragons and i know NOTHING ab it other than i will be watching for michelle rodriguez just saw the trailer for dungeons and dragons and i know NOTHING ab it other than i will be watching for michelle rodriguez

More about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an upcoming fantasy action-adventure film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting from the original tabletop game, the film is a standalone separate from the trilogy that was released earlier.

The talks of this film have been around since 2013, with Warner Bros. Pictures getting the first rights. After a tug-of-war between production houses, Paramount Pictures finally landed the deal, and the production for this film kicked off.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people."

Speaking about the unique approach to the film, director John Francis Daley said in an interview with Collider:

"People love dragons, people love dinosaurs, they love these big, mammoth creatures. And we knew we needed to make it something that sets itself apart a little bit from what people are used to. And because it's D&D, we have the license to do that because it's all about finding that unique aesthetic. So, we're excited."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere globally on March 31, 2023.

