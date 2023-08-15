"Laughs in freedom": Aussie TikToker Mia Chloe gets blasted online after ridiculing America's patriotism

A video of an Australian TikTok user, Mia Chloe, who goes by the username @mendewithmia, is doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Mia Chloe said that the American flag is spotted everywhere in America, and that is a little too much. She also compared it to the Australian flag and said that in Australia, she doesn't know many places that have the Australian flag.

Her video garnered massive attention online, and several social media users called her out for mocking American patriotism. A social media user named @TheMikeMind reacted to Mia's video and said, "Laughs in freedom."

Expand Tweet

Social media users called Mia Chloe out for ridiculing American patriotism

In the now viral video, Mia Chloe said that she has seen "too many American flags" while traveling through the country. She said,

"I'm just going to say it. There are too many American flags. They're on houses. They're on cars. Some are on couch cushions. You're the only country that I know that does this."

She further said in the video that she had only seen an Australian flag on the popular Sydney Harbour Bridge. In the viral video, she talked about the Australian flag and said,

"Could not tell you what it looks like. I know it's blue and it's got some stars on it but I think I could draw the American flag from memory."

Moreover, while speaking about the American flag, she said that she has seen it enough to "make a bloody sculpture out of it.

"I think I could make a bloody sculpture out of it. That's how many times I've seen it. It's enough. Let's pull back on it, OK. Let's stay humble."

As internet users came across Mia Chloe's video, in which she mocked American patriotism and said that there are so many American flags in America, they started calling her out. Several social media users mocked her for saying so, and they started mocking her. Others reacted by saying that if she does not like the American flag, then she should just go back to Australia.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Texas Governor reacted to Mia's video and said that she should go back to her own country

On Monday, August 14, 2023, Texas Governor Greg Abott took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to Mia's viral video. Gov. Abott said that she should go back to her own country and wrote, "Go back to Australia." He added several American flag emojis to his post.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first video in which Mia ranted about America. Earlier, she shared a video in which she said that American supermarkets are a trap. Other than this, she also called Kansas unlivable because of its weather.

It is also worth noting that after receiving massive backlash online after sharing the video on American flags, Mia deactivated her TikTok account.