Is Tom MacDonald Canadian? All about the rapper as he releases anti-woke 'American Flags' video in wake of Jason Aldean backlash

Tom MacDonald has been in the spotlight recently after he released a music video for the song American Flags. The news comes at a time when Jason Aldean's music video for Try That in a Small Town is being criticized for including lyrics that encourage violence and racism.

Tom's music video was released on July 28, 2023, and has received millions of views. Tom MacDonald is a Canadian and has released 11 albums so far in his successful career.

The music video also features the American flag. Rapper and comedian Adam Calhoun is also a part of the song, which pays respect to the American flag while giving rise to a feeling of patriotism.

Netizens have appreciated Tom MacDonald's rapping style, but they have also discussed the possibility of him getting involved in controversy over the appearance of American flags in the video.

Considering that the response has been so positive, there are few chances that there will be some negative reaction towards the American flags.

Tom MacDonald has been a professional wrestler in the past

Tom MacDonald was initially a professional wrestler. Before becoming a rapper, he was addicted to alcohol, which created a lot of problems for him. He later entered rehab to get rid of it.

In an interview with Inked, he said that his alcohol addiction led to a mental lapse and a bad breakdown that continued for a year.

"During the rehabilitation process, I cleaned myself up, figured out what was important to me and what I wanted to talk about. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, but also the best thing that ever happened. It taught me who I was, essentially," he further stated.

At the age of 18, Tom MacDonald pursued a career in rapping and released some singles like Dear Rappers, Whiteboy, and No Lives Matter. However, the singles made him a subject of controversy, and while speaking to Inked, he revealed that the lyrics of his songs were being targeted by netizens.

Tom MacDonald released his debut album, All Growed Up, in December 2012, and this was followed by a few more albums. He released several singles over the years, along with EPs like MacBeth and Therapy.

He later gained recognition for his single Fake Woke, released in January 2021. The single grabbed the 96th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. His musical projects have been famous for featuring controversial topics that are linked to the United States.

Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town becomes a subject of controversy

Jason Aldean's single Try That in a Small Town was released in May this year. The single reached the top of the Billboard charts until the music video created problems for it. The music video was released on July 14, 2023, and as the video went viral, netizens addressed the controversial content featured throughout.

The video featured a performance with the Maury County Courthouse in the background. It is the same site where, in 1927, the lynching of Henry Choate, a black man charged with attacking a white woman, occurred. The video included sequences of vandalism and riots from the racial injustice protests in 2020.

While the controversy continued, the makers removed an instance of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Aldean later shared a statement on Twitter, saying that he has been accused of being unhappy with the Black Lives Matter protests and that the lyrics hint at the same. He called the claims dangerous and continued:

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far."

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The video was removed by the CMT on July 18, 2023, despite having received around 18 million views by then.