Lauren Hewski GoFundMe raises over $42,000 as New Jersey student is killed in horrific crash

An 18-year-old New Jersey student, Lauren Hewski, recently lost her life in a car accident just weeks before her high school graduation. The accident occurred in Colts Neck, New Jersey, on the afternoon of May 11 as Hewski was on her way to meet her parents for a graduation celebration. She had just been awarded her associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College while still in high school.

According to Monmouth County Prosecutors Office, Lauren Hewski was in the passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by her 17-year-old boyfriend.

The tragic accident occurred at about 12:30 pm when the car collided with a utility pole, causing the vehicle to flip over on Laird Road.

The accident left Lauren Hewski dead at the scene while her boyfriend reportedly did not sustain any major injuries but was left traumatized by the accident, as per NBC.

Following her death, a GoFundMe page was set up and as of writing, the donations have crossed $42,000.

Lauren Hewski was a bright and talented student whose life was cut short

Lauren Hewski, a senior at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel was all set to graduate on June 8. Tragically, she was unable to make it to her graduation celebration due to the fatal car crash that occurred while she was on her way there.

She had plans of attending Syracuse University in the fall to study political science and public policy at the Maxwell School, according to her GoFundMe page.

Authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the fatal crash with hopes to uncover the circumstances that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the students and faculty at St. John Vianney High School who were deeply affected by the loss of their beloved student, made the decision to postpone their prom.

Lauren Hewski was said to have been a bright and talented student who was actively involved in various extracurricular activities during her time at St. John Vianney High School. She was part of the student government, the National Honor Society, and the Key Club.

Lauren Hewski consistently earned a place on the Distinctive Honor Roll while taking on leadership roles as a school ambassador, class president, and class secretary.

She was also a four-year varsity soccer player and team captain. Additionally, she had achieved several accolades as a Girl Scout.

Family, friends, and community mourn the loss of a talented teen

Describing Hewski as a "gifted student and athlete," St. John Vianney Principal Margaret Kane expressed the profound impact of her loss on the school community.

As per Asbury Park Press, upon learning the heartbreaking news, the president of Brookdale Community College released a statement:

"Lauren was an incredibly intelligent and talented young woman who left an indelibly positive impression on all of her faculty and classmates. Our hearts are broken at the loss of this precious young life—a life filled with promise and possibilities."

Family friend Chris Locicero described Hewski as a caring and intelligent young woman. He further noted the effect of her death on her parents, saying that no parent should have to endure such a loss.

