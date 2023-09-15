Lawrence Jones to become permanent Fox & Friends co-host

The Fox News Channel has made a major announcement as they named Lawrence Jones as a permanent co-host for its popular Fox and Friends franchise. The 30-year-old is considered a rising star at the Fox Corp.-backed network and most recently served as the program anchor for a Fox News weekend program.

Lawrence Jones began working for Fox News in 2018. At the time, he was given the title of enterprise correspondent for the morning show, where he has reported from numerous locations across the nation.

Jones was prominent for hosting a weekend program called Lawrence Jones Cross Country which will now cease. It will be replaced by an hour of One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.

Lawrence Jones becomes the youngest black co-host on cable news

Starting Monday, September 18, 2023, from 6 am to 9 am, Lawrence Jones will participate in discussions about multiple things with his co-hosts. Jones and his co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade won't just discuss news and weather but also sports and entertainment. Jones will also keep working as the franchise's enterprise correspondent.

Jones made a statement when he was named as the co-host for Fox and Friends. He said that he was honored that he was a "part of the cable news legacy" that Fox News has created with Fox & Friends, which he noted was the show where he made his "first-ever national television experience."

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can’t wait to do so each morning,” Lawrence said.

On weekdays, very few people of color serve as program hosts on Fox News. In the middays, Harris Faulkner hosts two separate hours, but the majority of the other hosts of the network's programs are caucasian.

In the meantime, individuals from a variety of diverse backgrounds have recently been appointed to new roles on the schedule at both CNN and MSNBC. The decision from Fox is a piece of welcome news with respect to the appointment of people of color by Fox News for their weekday news segments.

Fox News senior vice president of morning programming Gavin Hadden made the following statement regarding Jones' appointment as a permanent co-host:

"Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the FOX & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning.”

In order to make room for a new program with discussion host Mark Levin, Jones will be leaving his Saturday evening show as part of this transition. Lawrence Jones acknowledged his appreciation for the chance and mentioned that Fox & Friends was the place where he made his debut on a major network.