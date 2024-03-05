“Leave Mike alone”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans think Natalie is “gaslighting” Michael

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, the cast was reintroduced to a member that they had previously met on a previous season of the franchise.

Natalie and her mother, who were seen going to a fertility specialist in the previous episode, met up with Natalie's ex, Michael Youngquist, and hoped that they could still work on their marriage.

The season 4 cast member called the reunion "magic" and noted that she was going to get back together with her husband. Nelia, Natalie's mother, who arranged for the former couple to meet up, expressed her wishes for them to get back together and start a family.

Fans of the show took to social media to slam the female cast member. One person, @CaptPiccard wrote on X:

"Natalie's mom, ur daughter fumbled a good man cuz she wanted to move to LA and become a model/actress, leave Mike alone."

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans slam Natalie in episode 10

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4, Natalie's mother arranged for Natalie to meet up with her ex-husband, Michael. While on their way to go meet Mike, the cast member opened up about her life after her second divorce.

She noted that for a year, she served in a church to rebuild herself. She said that they wanted to make her a nun but her family didn't want to. The three met in a park and the two hugged each other tightly as Natalie handed him flowers.

"Michael show up, rain stop. He's here. He's tall and handsome. And I feel like anything is possible while you alive."

The 90 Day Fiancé star further told the cameras that there was always a thought at the back of her mind that the two could get back together like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

She noted that in her eyes, they were "pretty good" as a couple. Natalie expressed her desire to get back together with her husband. The trio sat down and discussed what had been up and Natalie got emotional over the recent happenings of her life. Natalie's mother, who played matchmaker, wanted the two to "talk alone" and "get closer."

When the two were alone, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 cast member told her ex-husband about Josh, the man she dated after him, and has since then broken up with.

"Yes, I dated Josh, I did. But we broke up."

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and urged Natalie to stay away from Mike.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.