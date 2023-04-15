"Leave a retired man in peace": Jack Nicholson fans come to actor's defense as photo criticizing appearance sparks backlash

Fans are furious about the media sneaking Jack Nicholson’s unflattering photos and publishing them in a British tabloid. The Daily Mail posted shared the photos on Twitter and wrote that the actor looked “disheveled” as he was spotted for the first time in 18 months. In the pictures, the 85-year-old actor can be seen looking rather sleepy and is in an orange T-shirt on the balcony of his home in Beverly Hills, LA.

The photos, which came out on Thursday, April 13, 2023, have left netizens annoyed at the media. Netizens have jumped to the actor’s defense, asking news outlets to leave him alone.

People criticized The Daily Mail for its approach and asked media outlets to leave the actor alone in peace. They also compared the paparazzi to vultures hanging out outside the actor's house.

Fans defend Nicholson against the media. (Image via Twitter/@Dansgaming)

There were reports in January that Jack’s friends were worried about the actor’s well-being since he was not seen in public for almost two years. However, there have been no reports regarding his health that may be a cause of concern.

Fans defend Jack Nicholson and criticize the media for sneaky pictures

۟ @ISISGASTON jack nicholson is so cute im sorry look at him looking at the sky jack nicholson is so cute im sorry look at him looking at the sky https://t.co/pO1JwPgva3

As soon as the photos of Jack Nicholson were shared, fans of the veteran actor gathered to defend him. They were visibly upset with the media prying into the actor’s private time and sneaking his pictures when the actor clearly wasn’t aware of them being taken.

They stated that Jack is 85, implying that he is old and should be allowed to relax, unkempt, and not picture-perfect while at home. Netizens made it clear in their responses that Jack's "disheveled" look in the comfort of his home is not something that should be frowned upon.

The tabloid also recorded a video of the actor, where he could apparently be seen enjoying the fresh air in his sleepy state. Some fans said that they also look like that when they wake up as well.

The majority of people who replied to the Daily Mail's tweet about the actor criticized the outlet for calling him "disheveled" and writing an article about him for publicity. They condemned the media for disrespecting the actor who chose to go private and has not willingly appeared in front of the public for about two years.

Fans defend Nicholson against the tabloids. (Image via Twitter/@JackTheFact29)

Fans defend Nicholson against the tabloids. (Image via Twitter/@SteveRogers1943)

Fans defend Nicholson against the tabloids. (Image via Twitter/@LanternJS)

Fans defend Nicholson against the tabloids. (Image via Twitter/@yourlittldogtwo)

Fans defend Nicholson against the tabloids. (Image via Twitter/@Batesyk7)

Jocelyn Palmer @JocelynPalmer92 Since I don't wish to amplify that Daily Fail clickbait piece about Jack Nicholson, I will only say: He's 85. Good for him! To be 85 and enjoying a quiet life is a privilege in this day and age. Since I don't wish to amplify that Daily Fail clickbait piece about Jack Nicholson, I will only say: He's 85. Good for him! To be 85 and enjoying a quiet life is a privilege in this day and age.

Patty Dixon🇺🇲🇺🇦 @PattyLDixon



#JackNicholson #Entertainment Pro-tip - If you want to defend Jack Nicholson and anyone for that matter, don't retweet the tabloid that is exploiting him. Here's the legend: Pro-tip - If you want to defend Jack Nicholson and anyone for that matter, don't retweet the tabloid that is exploiting him. Here's the legend: #JackNicholson #Entertainment https://t.co/ekNqp8GcLs

Armadillo Dave: SAW DC @S_ATL_Wrestling Jack Nicholson is a winner who wins, having the opportunity to look disheveled at 85 years of age is a blessing.



We should use this day to talk about his work instead of giving that rag the clicks for sharing that pic of him.



Dude is a national treasure so far as I'm concerned. Jack Nicholson is a winner who wins, having the opportunity to look disheveled at 85 years of age is a blessing.We should use this day to talk about his work instead of giving that rag the clicks for sharing that pic of him.Dude is a national treasure so far as I'm concerned.

KT @sloyoroll01973 Why are people upset about Jack Nicholson? He's 85. He can wear and look however he wants. He's freakin' damn earned it! Why are people upset about Jack Nicholson? He's 85. He can wear and look however he wants. He's freakin' damn earned it!

Louis Barfe @AlanKelloggs Jack Nicholson, 85, looks like an 85 year-old Jack Nicholson. Jack Nicholson, 85, looks like an 85 year-old Jack Nicholson.

Aaron T. Starks 🌊 @StarkyLuv73 Jack Nicholson is 85 and looks like he just woke up and went out on a balcony for some fresh air. Leave him the hell alone! Jack Nicholson is 85 and looks like he just woke up and went out on a balcony for some fresh air. Leave him the hell alone!

The Oscar-winning actor retired from acting over a decade ago

He retired from acting in 2010. His last movie was How Do You Know (2010), which also featured Owen Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, and Paul Rudd. Jack Nicholson's last public appearance was in October 2021 when he was spotted with his son Ray at an LA Lakers game.

Jack Nicholson is considered one of the greatest Hollywood actors of his generation. His eccentric roles in starring in the classics, including The Departed and The Shining, brought him massive recognition. He received twelve nominations at the Academy Awards and won three of them.

Jack earned his first Oscar for his performance as the rebellious mental patient Randle McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). It was a film adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel of the same name.

Jack Nicholson won two more Oscars for his performances as a retired astronaut and as a misanthropic novelist in Terms of Endearment (1983) and As Good as It Gets (1997) respectively.

Poll : 0 votes