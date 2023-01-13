Where does Jack Nicholson live? Bill O'Reilly defends friend, rubbishes claims of actor being a recluse and dying alone

American actor Jack Nicholson was defended by Bill O'Reilly after a news publication dubbed his life "terrible."

In the latest episode of his show No Spin News, the 73-year-old commentator called out the Daily Mail for stating in one of its articles that the 85-year-old star "is losing it" and that his "life is terrible."

Calling the news piece "bull," he stated:

No Spin News @NoSpinNews @BillOReilly says a recent report claiming that actor Jack Nicholson is deteriorating is "bull." Watch and see what he knows and why he's weighing in. .@BillOReilly says a recent report claiming that actor Jack Nicholson is deteriorating is "bull." Watch and see what he knows and why he's weighing in. https://t.co/ZiI1LyF3k6

"I visited Jack Nicholson a few months ago. I had a long conversation with him and he follows the No Spin News very closely and had all kinds of intelligent questions for me. I have been friends with him for decades. He is 85, okay? But he is more intellectually nimble than the president of the United States."

Reportedly, Jack Nicholson, who has won three Academy Awards for best actor, spends most of his time at his Beverly Mansion. He bought the property from the late actor Marlon Brando back in 2005 for $5 million. The estate is spread across 3,303 square feet and comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool.

Bill O'Reilly asks Jack Nicholson to "hang tough" amid these articles

Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) @OliverJia1014 Jack Nicholson’s youngest son looks scarily like him.



The resemblance is so uncanny it’s like Jack cloned himself. Jack Nicholson’s youngest son looks scarily like him.The resemblance is so uncanny it’s like Jack cloned himself. https://t.co/qX5vBvNDKh

In the same news segment, Bill O'Reilly dissed news pieces like those in the Daily and stated:

"When I see such kind of stuff, its really horrible because people believe it. For Jack's sake, I thought I would set the record straight. He's a good and smart guy. Everytime I talk to him I learn a tremendous amount."

He ended his segment by asking Nicholas to "hang tough" in Los Angeles.

Bill O'Reilly's defense of Nicholson comes after multiple sources told RadarOnline that The Shining actor has been "living like a recluse."

They added that the 85-year-old star "does not leave his house anymore" and has possible signs of dementia.

A source revealed:

James Leighton @JamesL1927 JACK NICHOLSON arrives in London to promote ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST in 1976. JACK NICHOLSON arrives in London to promote ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST in 1976. https://t.co/6lVlukGzya

“He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how – or at least reassure folks he’s OK. Jack’s in touch with certain relatives – especially Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of – but his socializing days are long gone.”

The source compared his life to that of Brando, who passed away in 2004 after spending his final years alone.

On the personal front, Nicholson was married to Sandra Knight from 1962 to 1968. He then dated actress Angelica Huston from 1973 to 1990, his longest relationship.

Nicholson began his acting career in the 1958 film The Cry Baby Killer as Jimmy Wallace.

Jack Nicholson last appeared in James L. Brooks' directorial film How Do You Know as Charles. The film also starred Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, and Mark Linn-Baker in key roles.

Poll : 0 votes