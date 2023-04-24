Lee Do-hyun reveals funny story behind his viral double heart pose at the Valentino event

Lee Do-hyun recently went viral for posing with a cheeky heart while holding a designer bag between his arms at a red carpet event for Valentino. In an interview with ESQUIRE Korea released on April 21, 2023, he talked about how the viral moment came to be.

The 28-year-old actor first revealed that he had no clue about the red-carpet moment going viral. One of his coworkers mentioned it to him, and that is when he noticed it. He shared that the pose was not planned but was created out of instinct. He added that he initially thought of grasping the bag with his teeth. However, since it was a branded bag, he used his elbows to catch it and made double hearts with his free hands.

Lee Do-hyun’s viral bag pose: The Glory actor reveals he was going to hold it between his teeth

Last month, Lee Do-hyun’s cheek-heart pose with a designer bag at an event for Valentino went viral on the internet. The actor was already reeling in from the popularity of another successful drama, The Glory, and his adorable moment on the red carpet sent fans into collective chaos.

On March 16, 2023, the 28-year-old The Glory actor attended a Valentino red carpet looking dashing. While posing with his designer brand, reporters requested the actor to do a heart pose. He fidgeted for a few seconds wondering what to do with the bag. He then held the bag between his elbows and did a double heart pose on his cheeks with a wide smile.

The clip not only made fans roll with laughter, but reporters at the event too laughed out loud. The video currently sits at 300k views on Twitter and includes the photojournalists’ clear laughter.

kath @kdramatreats



the cutest video in the internet today the cutest video in the internet today 😭https://t.co/XthMidkkLm

Speaking about it in the ESQUIRE Korea interview, Lee Do-hyun revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the viral pose. He said:

“I didn’t notice until one of my coworkers told me about it. They asked me whether I did it on purpose or not. It just came out like that. Since I had a bag in my hand… I was gonna hold it between my teeth originally. But because it wasn’t my bag so I decided to hold it like this (imitates the pose). That’s the story about this posture.”

Lee Do-hyun takes The Glory’s reference and shares what kind of roles he wants to try in the future

Lee Do-hyun has been a part of many popular dramas. 18 Again, Sweet Home, Youth of May, Hotel del Luna, and most recently, The Glory have cemented the 28-year-old actor’s status in the K-drama world.

When ESQUIRE Korea asked which role from The Glory he would want to try his hand at acting in the future, Lee Do-hyun had his answer ready. He said:

“[I] wanna try Myung-ho or Jae-jun. I want to try something like shouting and showing my emotions like them. I have that in me. Most of the time, I act in roles that stay behind or wait on someone or are very quiet. Now I want to try something different.”

Dispatch recently published an exposé revealing Lee Do-hyun’s relationship with fellow The Glory actor Lim Ji-yeon. After the reports went viral, the duo confirmed that they were dating. The K-drama fandom was supportive and enthusiastic after learning the news. Several fan edits of their characters have also spread across the internet.

The 28-year-old will be seen in the upcoming drama The Good Bad Mother, which also stars veteran actress Ra Mi-ran. The comedy drama will premiere on April 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes