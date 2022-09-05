Lee Yoo-mi makes history with Squid Game at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy

Rising actor Lee Yoo-mi bagged the honor of being the first Korean actress to win a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Netflix’s Squid Game.

The actress played Ji-yeong, aka Player No. 420, a laid-back and straightforward person who entered the games after serving punishment for killing her father, who had killed her mother, in revenge.

Lee Yoo-mi, 28, has numerous accolades to her name. The Creative Arts Emmy Award is, however, the most prestigious global accolade the actress has received. She thanked Netflix and the TV Academy in her speech, saying (via a translator):

“Thank you so much for this huge honor. I want to give my thanks to the TV academy, especially a big thanks to my Netflix team as well.”

The 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 4.

Lee Yoo-mi talks about the responsibility of her Emmy Award win

The newly minted Creative Arts Emmy Award winner, Lee Yoo-mi bowled fans away with her acting in Squid Game as an incarcerated criminal who had nothing to live for. The accent, freckles, short hair and a rough demeanor snatched the viewers’ attention in an instant but the lasting impression was her friendship and sacrifice for Kang Sae-byeok.

She became the first South Korean actress to win the Creative Arts Emmy in the Guest Actress category. In her after-award interview with the coveted trophy in hand and a translator by her side, she talked about her growing stardom.

“Holding it now feels very heavy and it almost feels like a sense of heavy responsibility that I have as an actress. I want to be able to do more with it moving forward.”

During the same backstage interview, Lee Yoo-mi was asked how far she thinks she could go in Squid Game. After contemplating it for a few seconds, she answered that she will “probably die at Red Light, Green Light” and laughed.

Meanwhile, Squid Game bagged three more Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The series won Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are a part of the Primetime Emmy Awards and usually precede it. The Netflix survival drama has received six incredible nominations in the main Awards event. The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12.

Creative Arts Emmy Award adds to Lee Yoo-mi’s numerous career accolades

While Squid Game brought her international success, Lee Yoo-mi already has coveted domestic awards under her belt. She won Best New Actress awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, Cine21 Awards, and Korean Film Writers Association Awards for the 2021 movies Young Adult Matters and Hostage: Missing Celebrity.

Lee Yoo-mi’s next Netflix series, All of Us are Dead, was a global hit too. She played a contrasting character to her role in Squid Game, showcasing her wide range of skills. Safe to say, the actress gained more fans and attention.

The Squid Game actress was confirmed to join SHINee’s Minho for JTBC’s upcoming movie titled New Normal. She will soon be seen in tvN’s Mental Coach Jegal starting September 12 on Viki.

