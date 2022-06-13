Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi confirmed to join SHINee’s Minho in upcoming movie, New Normal

On June 12, JTBC announced that Lee Yoo-mi, recognized for her roles in Squid Game and All of Us are Dead, is the latest actor to join the cast of New Normal. The 27-year-old actress shot to international stardom in 2021, with her impactful role as Player No. 240, aka Ji-yeong, in Netflix’s hit series, Squid Game.

The new movie, which will be helmed by Jung Beom-sik, currently boasts a cast list consisting of K-pop group SHINee’s idol-actor Minho, Winter Sonata star Choi Ji-woo, trot singer Jung Dong-won, Block B’s youngest member P.O, and rookie Ha Da-in.

Synopsis and other details: All we know about Lee Yoo-mi's upcoming project, New Normal

New Normal, previously titled Goosebumps, was scheduled for release as a TV series on Kakao TV. However, the fresh synopsis for the film is slightly different from the original series.

JTBC described it as a movie depicting “a lonely era.” It revolves around a society in which eating and living alone, doubled with exhaustion, has become natural.

The director of New Normal, Jung Beom-sik, is known for his famous horror-mystery movies like Epitaph (2007) and Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018).

While Lee Yoo-mi's role in the movie is undisclosed as of now, her appearances in Squid Game and All of Us are Dead has led fans to take a keen interest in this latest venture.

More about Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi

Lee Yoo-mi debuted more than a decade ago in the 2010 thriller movie, The Yellow Sea. Up until her appearance in Squid Game, the actress had continued to play minor roles across movies and dramas.

The 27-year-old’s portrayal of Ji-yeong, aka Player no. 240, was loved by viewers and critics alike. Despite being a relatively minor role, the character left an everlasting impression, especially given her friendship with Jung Ho-yeon’s character, Kang Sae-byeok.

Before shooting to international stardom with the zombie apocalyptic thriller, the actress used to work as a food delivery person.

As opposed to her character in Squid Game, who was a tad bit empathetic and friendly, the actor's All of Us are Dead character, named Lee Na-yeon, was narcissistic, annoying, and willing to betray friends in a heartbeat.

Despite Squid Games being released in September, 2021 and All of Us are Dead arriving in January, 2022, the actress revealed that she had filmed both series simultaneously.

The 27-year-old actress has another famous project in the pipeline: Last month, she joined Ong Seong-wu and Byun Woo-seok for a sequel to the classic K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

