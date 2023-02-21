LEGO Star Wars expected summer 2023 line-up including Yavin IV, Swamp Speeder, Chewbacca, and more revealed

New information about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 set has surfaced. It’s the year’s most highly-anticipated collection of gaming kits so far. The summer 2023 line-up includes Chewbacca, Swamp Speeder, Yavin IV, and the rest.

Rumors about a potential Yavin IV Rebel Base in the LEGO Star wars set were heard back in March 2022. It was reported that the Master Builder Series model would be worth $529.99. However, the possibility of getting the first-ever version of the iconic setting from A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was soon invalidated.

It is now rumored that ten different creations in the series can be expected to be released this year. The line-up is also rumored to release the latest kits from upcoming shows like Ahsoka and the existing The Mandalorian. The expected price and number of pieces have also been reported.

A peek into LEGO Star Wars' summer 2023 line-up

LEGO Star Wars is expected to have eight upcoming sets for its summer 2023 edition. The wave will consist of ten creations from the true LEGO Star Wars summer sets that are to land on August 1. Along with it will come some more builds, which are expected to hit the scene in September.

Here is a brief of the full line-up:

Lego Mechs

These buildable mechs were first introduced as a sub-theme of the Marvel universe. It has been a pocket-friendly way to bring these mini-figures to one’s collection. The LEGO Group decided to bring that same concept into the Star Wars line-up this summer.

Upon launch, the company will be keeping the builds consistent with its past releases from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s side of things. They will be delivering three characters with three matching mechas. These include Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtrooper. All of these mechs are priced at $14.99.

Microfighter

Mando’s latest ship will get a micro fighter version with the upcoming N-1 Starfighter in set number 75363. This set will contain 88 pieces and will be priced at $14.99.

Normally, these scaled-down builds are sold at $10. However, the LEGO Group has now adjusted the price to fit the addition of Grogu and the Mandalorian. It would be the first time the micro fighter line-up has included two mini-figures.

Yavin

The Yavin IV Rebel Base will be one of the biggest sets from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 line-up. It would assemble one of the kits that builders have eagerly awaited for years. It will arrive as set number 75365. Yavin IV Rebel Base’s brick-built treatment comes with a $159.99 price point.

There will be 1067 pieces, justifying the higher-end price range. It will contain at least 12 mini-figures. These mini-figures would include an array of rebel troopers such as Han, Leia, and Luke in their ceremonial garb from the end of the movie A New Hope.

Ahsoka

Ahsoka will be among the latest stars to receive the Disney+ treatment later in 2023. Reportedly, there will be two kits from this series. Not much is known about the set yet, apart from the part count, price tags, and set numbers.

Each of them will be launched a little later than the rest of the set. Set 75362 would come with 699 pieces priced at $69.99, and set 75364 would contain 1056 pieces priced at $99.99.

Reportedly, the LEGO Group is also planning to release a Chewbacca set which would arrive as set number 75371 and would deliver 2320 pieces of the popular Original Trilogy character. It would be priced at $199.99.

