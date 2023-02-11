“Lil Oopsie Vert lol”: Lil Uzi Vert falling into pool video sparks hilarious reactions online

Canadian rapper Nav recently shared a clip from a surveillance camera on Instagram and Twitter where Lil Uzi Vert was seen slipping and falling into a swimming pool. The clip has induced hilarious reactions from netizens.

Nav himself seemed to have taken great delight in Vert's dramatic fall as he captioned the video:

"Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night"

The Canadian rapper clearly seemed amused at the American rapper's brief misfortune.

The video, which was uploaded on February 9, 2023, went viral on other social media platforms as well. Reddit users made a pun out of Uzi's name and called the rapper "Lil Oopsie Vert."

Internet reacts to Lil Uzi Vert's comic fall into Nav's pool. (Image via Reddit/@hailtotheczar)

Lil Uzi Vert laughed at his own fall along with the internet

The footage shows the 27-year-old rapper exiting Nav’s place and walking by the swimming pool. As he walks by the rapper abruptly decided to try and jump over the water barrier and into a hot tub in the middle of the pool.

However, he seems to have miscalculated as he slips on the watery surface and lands flat on his back before flopping into the hot tub.

Lil Uzi Vert was wearing a hat before he pulled this little stunt, but when he fell into the pool, the hat fell and began floating on the water. After the rapper managed to haul himself out of the pool, he didn’t seem to care about the hat and didn't retrieve it from the water.

Another man, who was probably one of their friends, was also walking with Uzi when this happened. As soon as the Grammy nominee fell into the pool, the former was seen bursting out in laughter. Lil Uzi Vert himself seemed to laugh at his own mishap when he got out of the pool.

The internet reacted to the clip with great amusement as everyone got a good laugh out of it. Some said Uzi wanted to see if he could walk on water, while others drew a comparison between Uzi and Dash from The Incredibles, who could run on water.

A user even compared the footage with a gif from The Office where Steve Carrel's character Michael Scott falls in a small Koi pond in a similar manner.

Fans also applauded the fact that Lil Uzi Vert didn't feel embarrassed after his comical fall into the pool, and some even called the video "wholesome."

One person took a screenshot of the exact moment Uzi slipped and wrote that it was going to be the rapper's new album cover.

DJ @danipistolaa @beatsbynav Tell you what, this is better than any mugshot photo that rappers used to have @beatsbynav Tell you what, this is better than any mugshot photo that rappers used to have 😂😂😂

Felipe Morales @1800dancer @beatsbynav Bro it be like that sometimes would’ve been a fire pic tho if he made the jump. @beatsbynav Bro it be like that sometimes would’ve been a fire pic tho if he made the jump.

harry wilde @harryyywildeee1 @beatsbynav why did he think it’s a good idea to jump into the hot tub like he wouldn’t slip @beatsbynav why did he think it’s a good idea to jump into the hot tub like he wouldn’t slip 😂😂😂

RISHAB CALYANAKOTI @beatsbyrishab @beatsbynav lmao that hurt fasho but new single with him for nav2? @beatsbynav lmao that hurt fasho but new single with him for nav2?

tippity @tippity @beatsbynav he a real life cartoon character @beatsbynav he a real life cartoon character

Spurk @oKewdo @beatsbynav Why didn't he just walk on the water @beatsbynav Why didn't he just walk on the water

JC @jjessiie_c @beatsbynav That hat worth a fortune and its just sitting there @beatsbynav That hat worth a fortune and its just sitting there

Turbo @dripinmysleep @beatsbynav What was his goal here and why did he leave his hat @beatsbynav What was his goal here and why did he leave his hat 😂😂😂😂

Passthadutch0404* @Passthadutch042 @beatsbynav @Connor__Bradley Me and my buddies after drinks…yo I can do that…nah you cant…oh ya.. @beatsbynav @Connor__Bradley Me and my buddies after drinks…yo I can do that…nah you cant…oh ya..

Uzi’s failed jump came after both he and Nav confirmed that they would be working on some new music together this year. The two have previously collaborated on several tracks over the years, including, Interstellar, Wanted You, Leaders, and Dead Shot, among others.

Lil Uzi Vert recently graced the Grammys stage on February 5, 2023, as he took part in the Hip Hop 50 Tribute Performance. He performed his Billboard-topping hit single Just Wanna Rock.

