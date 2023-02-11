“Lil Oopsie Vert lol”: Lil Uzi Vert falling into pool video sparks hilarious reactions online

Canadian rapper Nav recently shared a clip from a surveillance camera on Instagram and Twitter where Lil Uzi Vert was seen slipping and falling into a swimming pool. The clip has induced hilarious reactions from netizens.
Nav himself seemed to have taken great delight in Vert's dramatic fall as he captioned the video:
"Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night"
The Canadian rapper clearly seemed amused at the American rapper's brief misfortune.
The video, which was uploaded on February 9, 2023, went viral on other social media platforms as well. Reddit users made a pun out of Uzi's name and called the rapper "Lil Oopsie Vert."
Lil Uzi Vert laughed at his own fall along with the internet
The footage shows the 27-year-old rapper exiting Nav’s place and walking by the swimming pool. As he walks by the rapper abruptly decided to try and jump over the water barrier and into a hot tub in the middle of the pool.
However, he seems to have miscalculated as he slips on the watery surface and lands flat on his back before flopping into the hot tub.
Lil Uzi Vert was wearing a hat before he pulled this little stunt, but when he fell into the pool, the hat fell and began floating on the water. After the rapper managed to haul himself out of the pool, he didn’t seem to care about the hat and didn't retrieve it from the water.
Another man, who was probably one of their friends, was also walking with Uzi when this happened. As soon as the Grammy nominee fell into the pool, the former was seen bursting out in laughter. Lil Uzi Vert himself seemed to laugh at his own mishap when he got out of the pool.
The internet reacted to the clip with great amusement as everyone got a good laugh out of it. Some said Uzi wanted to see if he could walk on water, while others drew a comparison between Uzi and Dash from The Incredibles, who could run on water.
A user even compared the footage with a gif from The Office where Steve Carrel's character Michael Scott falls in a small Koi pond in a similar manner.
Fans also applauded the fact that Lil Uzi Vert didn't feel embarrassed after his comical fall into the pool, and some even called the video "wholesome."
One person took a screenshot of the exact moment Uzi slipped and wrote that it was going to be the rapper's new album cover.
Uzi’s failed jump came after both he and Nav confirmed that they would be working on some new music together this year. The two have previously collaborated on several tracks over the years, including, Interstellar, Wanted You, Leaders, and Dead Shot, among others.
Lil Uzi Vert recently graced the Grammys stage on February 5, 2023, as he took part in the Hip Hop 50 Tribute Performance. He performed his Billboard-topping hit single Just Wanna Rock.