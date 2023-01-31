Who is Wheelchair Rapunzel? TikToker attempts to get Reddit ‘snark page’ removed following ‘cyber bullying’

Wheelchair Rapunzel, who is constantly sharing her pregnancy journey with the world, is being bullied on social media for various reasons. Social media users are anonymously talking about her body, her relationships, and even her unborn baby on websites like Reddit. However, the creator has decided to speak up about it, and she recently attempted to get the Reddit “snark page” removed.

Talking about how the accusations and bullying have brought in mental health issues, anxiety, depression, and loss of income, she posted a message on Instagram that said:

“It’s time I bring this to light because it’s gone too far and is starting to cause mental health issues, anxiety, depression, and loss of income due to untrue or scewed perceptions of my media presence/content. Not only that but defamatory statements about me and people I’m affiliated with that are effecting my career… because of a Reddit page with 5,400+ members.”

29-year-old Social media influencer Wheelchair Rapunzel, aka Alex Dacy, is known for passionately advocating body positivity. She is constantly challenging stigmas and notions around disabilities, as she was born with type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a progressive genetic disease that causes muscle wasting and mobility problems.

Alex was only given two years to live when she was born. But now, she is an entrepreneur, creating merchandise to raise awareness about disabled bodies.

“My appearance, disability, and body has been made fun of almost daily”: Wheelchair Rapunzel

Like most content creators, Wheelchair Rapunzel has talked about being trolled and hated on social media. In the post, she also spoke about how many google docs on Reddit were “dedicated” to dropping her from work-related opportunities. She said:

“There’s google docs that were made dedicated to telling people how to get me dropped from work opportunities. Aside from all that, my appearance, disability, and body has been made fun of almost daily. People are plotting how to get my unborn child taken away from me.”

The Reddit page that Rapunzel is talking about has her inappropriate photos posted by many without her consent. Apart from this, she claimed that the page also has private information about her personal life, which has been revealed by her “friends” and caregivers. She also claims that people have also talked about her s*xual relations on the platform.

Wheelchair Rapunzel also addressed how she is losing massive income due to the page. She claimed that she decided to ignore the page and the content inside it for the longest time, but it has finally started to get to her and the people around her. Speaking about how she is ready to take action, she said:

“And I am ready to finally take action. This page is not a ‘snark’ page or a page to hold me accountable. It is a page full of hate, illegal activity, and cyber bullying. This all started because I was friends with someone who was accused of s**ual assault which I wasn’t aware of until months after knowing him & the way I reacted to it made it appear to some that I was defending him.”

She concluded the post by claiming that she was not a “r*pe apologist” or a “victim blamer.”

All of this began a year back when many users posted about how Wheelchair Rapunzel is friends with a man who s*xually assaults minors.

A Reddit thread that talks about Wheelchair Rapunzel's relationship with a man who was accused of s*xual harassment. (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, fans have been super supportive in the comments section, giving Wheelchair Rapunzel the needed strength. It is unclear at the moment what steps the content creator will take against cyber bullies.

