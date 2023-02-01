Lil Wayne Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Lil Wayne confirmed his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour starting in Minneapolis on April 4, presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase when they go on sale on February 3 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales are now taking place. On the Ticketmaster website, customers can buy tickets and gain access to the pre-sale.

Lil Wayne Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

The trek will hit nearly 30 North American cities and conclude in LA on May 13. The NYC show will be held at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater on April 16.

Lil Wayne's 2023 Tour Dates are listed below.

April 4, 2023, Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6, 2023, Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

April 7, 2023, Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

April 8, 2023, Madison, WI - The Sylvee

April 9, 2023, Chicago, IL - Radius

April 11, 2023, Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

April 12, 2023, Toronto, ON - HISTORY

April 13, 2023, Boston, MA - House of Blues

April 16, 2023, New York, NY - Apollo Theater

April 17, 2023, Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18, 2023, Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20, 2023, Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21, 2023, Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

April 22, 2023, Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 24, 2023, Birmingham, AL - Iron City

April 26, 2023, St. Louis, MO - The Factory

April 27, 2023, Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

April 28, 2023, Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

April 30, 2023, Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

May 2, 2023, Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 3, 2023, Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 4, 2023, Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6, 2023, Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 7, 2023, Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

May 9, 2023, Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 10, 2023, San Diego, CA - SOMA

May 12, 2023, San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

May 13, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Fans can check out more information about the tour on the artist's official website.

The Funeral was Lil Wayne's final studio release

Lil Wayne's last album was 2020's Funeral. He published a collaborative project with Rich the Kid and Trust Fund Babies in 2021.

He's also been featured and appeared in the latest songs by The Weeknd, Conway the Machine, JID, Tyler the Creator, and Westside Gunn, among others.

On February 5, Lil Wayne will receive a Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammys commemorating his personal and professional achievements in the music industry with Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone.

In August 2022, the artist was a part of the Young Money Reunion Show in Toronto, which included Nicki Minaj and Drake.

