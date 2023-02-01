Lil Wayne Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Lil Wayne confirmed his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour starting in Minneapolis on April 4, presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.
Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase when they go on sale on February 3 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales are now taking place. On the Ticketmaster website, customers can buy tickets and gain access to the pre-sale.
Lil Wayne Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more
The trek will hit nearly 30 North American cities and conclude in LA on May 13. The NYC show will be held at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater on April 16.
Lil Wayne's 2023 Tour Dates are listed below.
- April 4, 2023, Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
- April 6, 2023, Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
- April 7, 2023, Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
- April 8, 2023, Madison, WI - The Sylvee
- April 9, 2023, Chicago, IL - Radius
- April 11, 2023, Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
- April 12, 2023, Toronto, ON - HISTORY
- April 13, 2023, Boston, MA - House of Blues
- April 16, 2023, New York, NY - Apollo Theater
- April 17, 2023, Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
- April 18, 2023, Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
- April 20, 2023, Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- April 21, 2023, Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- April 22, 2023, Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- April 24, 2023, Birmingham, AL - Iron City
- April 26, 2023, St. Louis, MO - The Factory
- April 27, 2023, Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- April 28, 2023, Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
- April 30, 2023, Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- May 2, 2023, Houston, TX - House of Blues
- May 3, 2023, Dallas, TX - House of Blues
- May 4, 2023, Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
- May 6, 2023, Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- May 7, 2023, Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
- May 9, 2023, Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- May 10, 2023, San Diego, CA - SOMA
- May 12, 2023, San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- May 13, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Fans can check out more information about the tour on the artist's official website.
The Funeral was Lil Wayne's final studio release
Lil Wayne's last album was 2020's Funeral. He published a collaborative project with Rich the Kid and Trust Fund Babies in 2021.
He's also been featured and appeared in the latest songs by The Weeknd, Conway the Machine, JID, Tyler the Creator, and Westside Gunn, among others.
On February 5, Lil Wayne will receive a Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammys commemorating his personal and professional achievements in the music industry with Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone.
In August 2022, the artist was a part of the Young Money Reunion Show in Toronto, which included Nicki Minaj and Drake.