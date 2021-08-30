Lisa drops a glorious title poster for LALISA as BLINKs pre-celebrate 200k preorders

BLACKPINK's Lisa does it again. The Dance Machine of BLACKPINK released a stunning title track teaser poster for her debut album LALISA on August 29, KST.

Along with being mesmerized by her beauty, BLINKs are also celebrating the album, counting over 190k pre-order sales on Ktown4U!

Fans have taken over Twitter with phrases 'LALISA BY LISA' and 'LISA THE SOLOIST', which are current trends at no. 5 and no. 9 in the worldwide trends chart.

YG Entertainment releases title poster for Lisa's solo debut album, LALISA

At 12:00 am KST on August 30, YG Entertainment unveiled Lisa's title poster for her solo debut LALISA on their social media platforms. The album's title track is named the same as the album, which is the Thai rapper's real name - Lalisa Manoban.

Lisa looked straight at the camera as she flaunted her new hairstyle, funky accessories and most importantly, her jeweled nail extensions. Out of everything in the teaser, it's the nail art that fans can't seem to get their heads out of. Her nails, coupled with her black hair, stole the entire show.

Check out the teaser below:

BLINKs react to Lisa's title poster, call her a 'QUEEN'

Fans already have a term for Lisa - Queen. Since the release of the teaser, BLINKs have been obsessing over the never-seen-before look the idol has showcased.

Being the fashionista she is, the Thai rapper has shown diverse sides but the LALISA look has by far taken fans by shocking delight. Check out some reactions below:

The power that Queen lisa hold 🥵✊ pic.twitter.com/drqFxvVgyj — Anna (@yuankunn_) August 29, 2021

I love everything especially her nails.

What a Queen.



LISA THE SOLOIST#LalisaSoloTeaser pic.twitter.com/C8E52XCgkV — bea (@lIIIII327IIIIIl) August 29, 2021

BLINKs pre-celebrate LALISA's 200k pre-orders on Ktown4U

BLACKPINK chart data fan accounts revealed Lisa's album crossed 190k pre-orders on Ktown4U an hour ago. Fans have since been religiously pre-celebrating the album crossing 200k pre-orders while wishing for it to cross the limit soon.

All the pre-celebrating and asking fellow BLINKs to buy more (if they can afford it), has a strong reason behind it. They want Lisa to break the record of achieving the fastest 200k pre-order sales for a K-pop female artist.

For now, the record sits with another BLACKPINK member, Rosé, who achieved 200k sales with her solo debut album -R- in three days and 19 hours. LALISA opened for preorders on August 26, 4:00 pm KST.

With more than 12 hours to go for now (it is 3:16 am of August 30 in Korea as of writing this), it certainly looks like LALISA will be able to push -R- back and sit on the throne.

Check out some reactions below:

#LISA Single Album " LALISA " has now surpassed 193,479 pre-orders on Ktown4u🎉🎉@BLACKPINK — Kpop Charts (@Kchartsofflcial) August 29, 2021

we will wake up later just seeing LALISA having 200k pre-orders in ktown4u 😲💫



LALISA BY LISA #LALISASolo LISA IS HERE pic.twitter.com/anmnia2rtl — Hashem Minaj 🦄 (@MinajHashem) August 29, 2021

Woohoo, 6k more and we hit the 200k mark!!!



LALISA BY LISA https://t.co/2kS0RUXddG — 𝗟𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 ❤️‍🔥 LALISA out 10th September! (@Lpoplov68581969) August 29, 2021

Like fans say, Lisa's LALISA will soon be released to turn the K-pop industry upside down.

LALISA will be released on September 10, 1:00 pm KST.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi