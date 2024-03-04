"Lisa ft Sabrina would break the internet": Fans react to the BLACKPINK member and the Nonsense singer's interaction at Taylor Swift's concert

On March 3, BLACKPINK member Lisa was spotted at Taylor Swift's Era world tour concert held in Singapore. Sabrina Carpenter has opened the show for the pop star in her previous concerts, and Singapore was just the same. Fans went gaga over Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter's interaction during the show, hoping for a collaboration between the two.

Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa were spotted chatting in the VIP section of the Eras tour concert, resulting in a massive wave of reactions from the common fans of the two stars.

Previously, Lisa was seen attending Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris last year, where the two posed for a snap together backstage. Fans expressed their excitement at watching them reunite, while many hoped for them to work together in the future. A user on X said, “Lisa ft. Sabrina would break the internet.”

"We need a collab": Fans react to BLACKPINK's Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter's interaction at the recent Taylor Swift concert

The CEO of LLOUD had been making headlines for her rumored appearance at the Eras tour ever since she landed in Singapore. Previously, Lisa was seen attending K-pop boy group SHINee's WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION] in Singapore.

The Eras world tour is set to have six shows in Singapore, so there was hope for fans to witness this highly anticipated interaction. BLINKs who wished for interaction between Taylor Swift and the BLACKPINK rapper saw their dreams turning into reality when she attended the second show in Singapore.

On March 4, Lisa shared photographs with the American singer alongside her friends, including former CLC member Sorn. The BLACKPINK rapper revealed having a great time at the concert through her stories on Instagram featuring Sabrina Carpenter and the Reputation singer. Notably, Carpenter commented on the post shared by the MONEY singer, expressing her love.

She wrote,

“In love with u honestly.”

Attendees at the show captured moments shared between Sabrina and the BLACKPINK member as they were seen having a conversation during the show. Netizens and fans were delighted to witness this sight, and they also wished for a music collaboration between the two stars.

Lisa's appearance in The White Lotus

Besides launching her solo label LLOUD, the LALISA singer is all set to make her appearance in the third season of the HBO series The White Lotus. Following BLACKPINK's Jennie in The Idol, the maknae is the second among the quartet members to appear in an HBO-produced show.

Information regarding the BLACKPINK member's character has not yet been revealed; however, the location of the series is set to be in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. According to Vogue, the series will be reportedly filmed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui resort and Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket. Her picture with renowned Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon went viral on social media, creating much anticipation among fans about the upcoming season of The White Lotus.