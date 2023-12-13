"Literally a hate crime to separate them": Fans in awe as BTS’ RM and V apologize to Jungkook and Jimin for an adorable reason

BTS' members RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, recently enlisted in the military, eliciting a range of emotions from fans worldwide. On December 13, 2023, BTS' official YouTube channel shared a video of their enlistment ceremony, revealing an adorable moment between the four members.

In this heartwarming scene, RM and V can be seen cutely apologizing to Jungkook and Jimin, respectively, for not being able to accompany them throughout their military service or even dropping them off at their entrance ceremony the following day.

Expand Tweet

The sweet and endearing nature of these moments touched the hearts of ARMYs. Fans were happy to witness the genuine affection and camaraderie that these members share, even turning a military enlistment ceremony into a heartwarming display of friendship that has brewed for more than a decade.

"These guys and their love for each other": Cute interactions among the four BTS members make fans emotional

After the three eldest members of BTS took break from their activities to serve their time in the military, the younger four, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, officially commenced their mandatory military service.

RM and V entered on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook followed a day later, on December 12. Despite not enlisting on the same day, the latter two visited the enlistment venue to bid farewell and offer support to RM and V. The other three members currently serving in the military also joined, and, together, they shared a photo of all seven members after a long while, thereby delighting fans.

On December 13, just a day after the four members enlisted, BTS released a video titled "RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin Entrance Ceremony," showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from the ceremony.

Amid many adorable interactions, one particular moment touched fans deeply. As Jungkook and Jimin are enlisting in the buddy system, staying together as companion soldiers, RM and V, who chose different departments, won't be with them.

In a sweet moment, RM stood in front of Jungkook, who affectionately patted RM's head, prompting RM to pull the maknae in for a hug. This sweet exchange unfolded as RM expressed his apologies to Jungkook for not being able to accompany him for the entrance and for the next 18 months of service.

A similar heartfelt moment occurred between the high school mates Jimin and V. The latter apologized adorably, saying,

"I'm sorry I can't send you off,"

To which Jimin adorably replied,

"What are you sorry about? You're going first."

These displays of affection and camaraderie among the members touched the hearts of ARMYs worldwide, leaving many emotional after witnessing these intimate moments in the videos.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

These moments among the BTS members have kept the group extremely close to the hearts of their fans. As these members do not shy away from sharing candid and unfiltered moments even on camera, putting their utmost trust into their fans, ARMYs often get to feel the uniqueness of any moment shared between them.

Fans now await for what the members have in the store for them while they are away serving in the military.