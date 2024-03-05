BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear presentation on the last day of Paris Fashion Week 2024 on March 5, 2024. With her elegant ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from "The Button" Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection, the renowned Chanel ambassador personified the finest qualities of the upscale label.

Her recent appearance in front of the Parisian crowd made her fans draw comparisons between her and the iconic character Blair Waldorf from the popular series Gossip Girl. One fan elaborated on X that the CEO of ODD ATELIER is "literally" the main lead from the famous Hollywood series from 2007.

Another fan @fataleblue claimed that the K-pop sensation drives the latest Porsche, endorses Chanel, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Jacquemus, and Coperni, and is a capable horse rider.

"Gossip girl reboot": Fans hail BLACKPINK's Jennie as Blair Waldorf from the hit American series

For the unversed, Gossip Girl centers on the lives of extremely wealthy, upper-class teenagers who reside on Manhattan's Upper East Side, as told from the perspective of the unidentified, omniscient blogger "Gossip Girl."

One of the key characters in Gossip Girl is Blair Cornelia Waldorf, a primary role in the television version. She is known as "a girl of extremes" and is a comedic overachiever and socialite from New York City with a touch of elite pride and sensitivity.

The show further establishes Waldorf as a trendsetter and a go-getter due to her affluent family connections and repertoire.

Meanwhile, dubbed as the "Human Chanel" since she inked her deal with the French luxury fashion house, Jennie also hails from an affluent family. However, that never interfered with her carving her career path with her own merits and talent.

On March 4, 2024, Jennie arrived in Paris before Chanel's exhibition, wearing a hairband and a tweed jacket similar to the classic wardrobe collection of Blair Waldorf as seen in Gossip Girl. The founder and CEO of the artist management company, the musician grabbed attention for reminding her fans of the iconic character from the series, which led them to take the internet by storm.

Here's how BLINKs had an online meltdown as they saw Jennie for the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 event:

Jennie's Chanel Fashion Week ensemble on March 5, 2024, embodied simplicity at its most stylish, reviving the brand's core character. Her deliberate tangle of an uptight hairstyle with free front tresses also added the essential flair to go nicely with her over-the-knee boots. Her extravagant devotion to the French design business founded by Coco Chanel was evident in her striking gold logo necklace.

More significantly, her evening accessory selection highlighted her BLACKPINK identity. She opted for a single fingerless evening glove to her ensemble, which was a subtle homage to her creative character in addition to the black dress itself.

The K-pop star debuted in New York City at the Met Gala back in 2023 where she exuded the flair of Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf once again. She had opted for retro '90s style black opera gloves and a monochromatic vibe.

In other news, Jennie is reported to feature on Matt Champion's upcoming single Slow Motion but the release date hasn't been announced yet.