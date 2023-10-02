Loki season 2 episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans. Loki season 2 will be appearing on our screens earlier than expected. Marvel Studios unexpectedly changed Loki season 2's release date, departing from the original time of 3 am ET. The first episode of Loki season 2 will now air on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm ET, and subsequent episodes of the season will air every Thursday at the same time.

Along with Owen Wilson's much-loved Mobius, the second season of Tom Hiddleston's Loki is expected to continue the intriguing story of everyone's favorite trickster god.

Loki season 2: Episode 1 release date and time

Loki season 2 episode 1 will now grace our screens on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT), according to a surprising announcement from Marvel Studios made through X (formerly Twitter) and a new teaser posted on YouTube. The second season of the much-awaited series was previously planned for an October 6 release date.

Audiences can watch the first episode of Loki season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, October 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am, Friday, October 6

Central European Time: 2 am, Friday, October 6

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 am, Friday, October 6

Philippine Standard Time: 9 am, Friday, October 6

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am, Friday, October 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, October 6

Season 2 of Loki will be the second last Marvel project to premiere this year, the last being The Marvels (Image via Max)

This is the first time an MCU Disney+ series has premiered in these locations on a Thursday and at any hour other than the usual format of other series, i.e., 12 am PT/3 am PT.

As Tom Hiddleston embarked on his first solo series as the God of Mischief in 2021, Loki quickly rose to the top of the list of most-watched Disney+ shows in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming six episodes of season 2 of the highly anticipated series will continue right after the season 1 cliffhanger, demonstrating the extent of the upheaval within the TVA following Sylvie's elimination of "He Who Remains."

What new atrocities will the god of mischief encounter in season 2?

Season 2's trailers and news have already teased a great deal, including mayhem among the TVA. So, this subsequent season should quickly become a craze for Marvel fans, especially fans of the notorious god of mischief.

Loki season 2 should also have a decent opportunity to achieve the same level of popularity that season 1 achieved two years ago. Marvel aims to reach an even larger audience by using an earlier release schedule, following the example of other shows like Ahsoka, which recently aired at a similar time on Disney+.