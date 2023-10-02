Loki season 2 episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans. Loki season 2 will be appearing on our screens earlier than expected. Marvel Studios unexpectedly changed Loki season 2's release date, departing from the original time of 3 am ET. The first episode of Loki season 2 will now air on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm ET, and subsequent episodes of the season will air every Thursday at the same time.
Along with Owen Wilson's much-loved Mobius, the second season of Tom Hiddleston's Loki is expected to continue the intriguing story of everyone's favorite trickster god.
Loki season 2: Episode 1 release date and time
Loki season 2 episode 1 will now grace our screens on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT), according to a surprising announcement from Marvel Studios made through X (formerly Twitter) and a new teaser posted on YouTube. The second season of the much-awaited series was previously planned for an October 6 release date.
Audiences can watch the first episode of Loki season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar at the following times internationally:
- Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 5
- Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, October 5
- Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am, Friday, October 6
- Central European Time: 2 am, Friday, October 6
- Indian Standard Time: 6.30 am, Friday, October 6
- Philippine Standard Time: 9 am, Friday, October 6
- Japanese Standard Time: 10 am, Friday, October 6
- Australia Central Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, October 6
This is the first time an MCU Disney+ series has premiered in these locations on a Thursday and at any hour other than the usual format of other series, i.e., 12 am PT/3 am PT.
As Tom Hiddleston embarked on his first solo series as the God of Mischief in 2021, Loki quickly rose to the top of the list of most-watched Disney+ shows in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The upcoming six episodes of season 2 of the highly anticipated series will continue right after the season 1 cliffhanger, demonstrating the extent of the upheaval within the TVA following Sylvie's elimination of "He Who Remains."
Season 2's trailers and news have already teased a great deal, including mayhem among the TVA. So, this subsequent season should quickly become a craze for Marvel fans, especially fans of the notorious god of mischief.
Loki season 2 should also have a decent opportunity to achieve the same level of popularity that season 1 achieved two years ago. Marvel aims to reach an even larger audience by using an earlier release schedule, following the example of other shows like Ahsoka, which recently aired at a similar time on Disney+.