"LOOKS SO FORCED": BTS RM's speech at his military graduation ceremony sparks controversy among netizens

On Thursday, January 18, BTS RM and V graduated after completing their basic military training. They stood among the only six trainees named the Elite Graduate Trainees for their excelling performance. After the two K-pop idols were awarded for their achievements, a pre-recorded video of RM's speech was telecasted at the event.

In the video, he was seen talking about several things, such as the experience he gained through the training period, how he was anxious about the military due to his relative age difference with his fellow younger trainees, and more. He also expressed gratitude towards his leader and his pride in working for the military.

However, many fans were skeptical about the speech and claimed the idol would never roll out such an allegedly propagated speech. While it was reported that the idol volunteered to give the speech, many expressed that it didn't sound like him.

On the other hand, some fans argued that the speech was akin to BTS RM's standards and that he only hoped to cheer the younger trainees through his words.

Expand Tweet

Fans divided following BTS RM's speech at his military graduation ceremony

On January 18, following the graduation and award ceremony for his excellent performance in his basic training, BTS RM's speech was telecasted at the venue. Several news outlets, such as Hindustan Times and Times Now, reported that the idol volunteered to roll out the speech.

Expand Tweet

Here is what the idol said in his speech:

"It is true that I postponed my enlistment for a long time, and because I joined the military at a fairly old age, I was afraid and worried about many things. Also, because I enlisted late, most of my colleagues in the dormitory I lived with were younger fellow trainees who were about 10 years younger than me. "

BTS RM continued,

"Through mental strength education, I realized the necessity of the military and the need for basic military training in Korea, a divided country and armistice country. I had many experiences that I would not have had had it not been for the Army Training Center. In particular, the night march I completed a few days ago was the most memorable. "

Expand Tweet

The idol also talked about the instances where the training period became a special memory and an experience for him.

"As I marched with my colleagues all night and looked at the stars and cheered together during difficult times, I was able to feel the kind of camaraderie I had only heard about. Thanks to the great executives and squad leaders, I was able to complete many trainings that were very unfamiliar to me in a rewarding and fun way. "

BTS RM concluded by expressing his gratitude and cheering other trainees on their military service journey.

"Lastly, I would like to say that although it would be ideal to live in a world where everyone does not need to learn marksmanship, the peace that has been enjoyed in Korea for over 70 years could not be possible without the noble sacrifice, effort, and dedication of many people. We will do our best to carry out our mission."

Following the speech, fans grew divided in their opinions. On the one hand, fans expressed that the speech went against several things that the idol stood for, such as free will, activism, etc. They alleged that the speech was the South Korean government's propaganda to motivate youngsters to be enthusiastic about their military service.

On the other end, some fans expressed that the words sounded just like BTS RM and didn't feel like it was said with any propaganda. Given that the idol was only aiming to encourage and support his fellow trainees on the journey that he was also undergoing, they felt that the speech fit just right.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also criticized netizens for claiming things about the South Korean government and interfering in politics, especially when the netizens aren't Korean citizens or a part of what the country's undergoing.