LOONA's first Japan concert postponed

The iconic K-Pop girls’ group LOONA has postponed its LOONATHEWORLD concert a mere four days before the scheduled date. The concert was scheduled to happen this weekend in Tokyo, Japan, marking the first performance of the K-Pop powerhouse in Japan.

The group's staff and Universal Music issued a joint statement on September 27 announcing that the upcoming performance that was supposed to happen in Tokyo on October 1 had been postponed due to complications with the group's visa.

Universal Music and LOONA will soon announce the replacement schedule of the live performance

The press statement issued on September 27 headlined as LOONA JAPAN TOUR POSTPONED. In the statement, Universal Music and the group's staff thanked the Orbits (fans of the group) for their unwavering support and said:

"We are disappointed to announce [to] you that we have decided to postpone LOONA’s 1st solo Japan live concert “LOONATHEWORLD in Tokyo,” which was scheduled to be held on October 1, 2022 (Saturday). In cooperation with the artist, we have been diligently working on the procedures to obtain the necessary visa to visit Japan. However, as of today, we have not been able to obtain the necessary permission."

It further stated:

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have been looking forward to [the] LOONA members’ visit to Japan. We would also like to express our deepest apologies for making this announcement so close to the concert date.”

The statement also revealed their future action plans and assured Orbits who were looking forward to watching their favorite band perform live in their city for the first time. The statement read:

“We will announce the replacement schedule of the live performance separately. Ticket issuance date will also be postponed due to the tour postponement. Kindly wait for a while as we will inform you [of] the details as soon as they are finalized.”

Additionally, the press release also mentioned the live-streaming of the concert done by ABEMA and stated that the status of the same would be announced shortly in a separate press release.

“Once again, we [are] hereby informing you [of] our apologies for the inconvenience caused to all the fans who had been looking forward to the tour and for all parties involved in the preparations.”

More about LOONA: Japanese Comeback and world tour

LOONA, the K-Pop juggernaut with a massive fan-base across the globe, recently made its Japanese comeback. On September 14, LUMINOUS was released on the official Japanese YouTube channel of the group and has since garnered a significant number of views.

The group's idol Chuu, however, did not participate in this comeback.

This year, the group also went on its first world tour, covering most of the big nations, including the United States of America and several European nations.

