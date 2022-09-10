Los Angeles to celebrate September 17 as the official 'Squid Game Day'

Squid Game’s massive popularity is a secret to none. With its first anniversary approaching, the city of Los Angeles has decided to commemorate the South Korean show in its own unique way.

The city will celebrate September 17 as the designated Squid Game Day.

The cast of the show, which includes lead actor Lee Jung-jae and creator/writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, gathered at Los Angeles City Hall to celebrate the declaration. According to a resolution passed by the city council, September 17 will be celebrated as Squid Game day.

The date of the event has been set for September 17 to commemorate the premiere date of the Netflix series, which quickly rose to become the number one show for global audiences.

Squid Game Day is being organised by AAPI LA

Squid Game @squidgame Lead actor Lee Jung-jae and creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk join @MayorOfLA and Council Member John Lee at @LACity Hall to celebrate the passing of the Squid Game Day Resolution. Lead actor Lee Jung-jae and creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk join @MayorOfLA and Council Member John Lee at @LACity Hall to celebrate the passing of the Squid Game Day Resolution. https://t.co/inretWYN8q

The resolution is being presented by AAPI LA, a city initiative aimed at amplifying the voices of the AAPI community. The announcement regarding the show was first made on September 7 and was officially announced through a special ceremony on September 9.

The overwhelming success of the show has brought South Korean entertainment into the mainstream market and has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Notably, the success of the show has led to a newfound interest in K-dramas, further enabling the country’s economy.

Squid Game @squidgame September 17 is officially Squid Game Day in Los Angeles. ATTENTION SQUID SQUADSeptember 17 is officially Squid Game Day in Los Angeles. ATTENTION SQUID SQUAD ‼️ September 17 is officially Squid Game Day in Los Angeles. https://t.co/mucX9yiiSC

The resolution also spoke up about the effect the show has on the AAPI community:

"Squid Game marks another victory in the fight to grow representation of the AAPI community in film and entertainment, exposing audiences to Korean culture and traditions while paving the way for other AAPI communities to also have their stories told."

The city is celebrating the show's global success as well as the work of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who remained dedicated to the show's concept for more than a decade.

Squid Game @squidgame nominees Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are anything but boring. Peek behind the curtain at their awards show prep in this week’s



Read More: Emmynominees Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are anything but boring. Peek behind the curtain at their awards show prep in this week’s @THR Lifestyle StoryRead More: hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/styl… Emmy® nominees Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are anything but boring. Peek behind the curtain at their awards show prep in this week’s @THR Lifestyle Story 👀Read More: hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/styl… https://t.co/awA4SSX9SG

The event was attended by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created the squid game, lead actor Lee Jung-jae, and Cyron Pictures CEO Kim Ji-yeon. Speaking about Squid Game Day, director Hwang said:

"It has been a year since the Squid Game was released, and I am so honored and happy that this day has been established."

Hwang also talked about how Los Angeles has a special place in his heart and that having the show's own day in the city was "truly meaningful."

More about the show's achievements

Almost a year after its release, the show is still receiving nominations for prestigious awards. In July, the show received 14 Emmy nominations, making it the first non-English language series to be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category. It is also the first Korean and non-English-language television series to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Squid Game @squidgame GAME-CHANGER



is nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.



CONGRATS to the cast & filmmakers on breaking new ground! GAME-CHANGER #SquidGame is nominated for 14 EmmyAwards, making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.CONGRATS to the cast & filmmakers on breaking new ground! 💥 GAME-CHANGER 💥 #SquidGame is nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. CONGRATS to the cast & filmmakers on breaking new ground! https://t.co/dWXPFEv0pn

Other contenders for the night's top drama awards include Adam Scott's Apple TV+ dystopian workplace series Severance and the final season of Netflix's much-lauded crime saga Ozark. Another contender for the award is HBO’s teen drama Euphoria.

The Emmy Awards 2022 will be held on September 12, 2022. While the awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, the entire event will be live-streamed for viewers around the world.

