"Loser energy": RHOA fans slam Courtney for picking a fight with Kandi

Bravo aired the first episode of RHOA season 15 on Sunday, May 7, and featured the cast members are already fighting. Newcomer Courtney R. Rhodes told the other ladies that Kandi, who is in the same friends circle as her, was going around asking people about her, claiming that they were "friends." She mentioned that it "did not seem" like her and confronted Kandi about the same at Sanya's 40th birthday party.

Kandi, on the other hand, heard from others that Courtney was telling other people that they were friends. At the party, Courtney kept on throwing shade at Kandi, asking her why she would say that they were friends. She later on confessed that she did not need to “clout chase” and was disappointed by Kandi. The latter reminded her that she never said anything about “clout chasing” and asked her to watch her tone.

Kandi revealed that she knew Courtney’s business partner Dina but that was the only contact she had with Courtney, adding that she would not even recognize her name if somebody mentioned it.

Courtney did not stop at the explanation and threw shade at Kandi after apologizing to her. The two ladies then almost got into a physical brawl.

RHOA fans felt that Courtney was really clout chasing by fighting with Kandi. They called her out for giving "loser energy."

RHOA fans say Courtney just wanted a storyline

While the others managed to stop the ladies from getting into a physical fight, the episode ended without any reconciliation. Shereé had previously introduced her friend Courtney by saying:

"Courtney is a Capricorn, she is no-nonsense. She’s not a fake person. She’s just an all-around girls’ girl."

RHOA fans did not agree with this and felt that Courtney was not really upset with Kandi, claiming that she intentionally blew the whole thing out of proportion.

Viewers slammed her for "doing way too much" and creating "fake drama" in a party.

Mo @mosobreezy Courtney was definitely giving off I want a problem energy. It would've automatically put me on the defense #RHOA Courtney was definitely giving off I want a problem energy. It would've automatically put me on the defense #RHOA

Ash D. @atdavenport89 🏾 people about Courtney just as the other ladies did 🤣🤣 but guess Courtney only wanted to come for Kandi 🤷🏽‍♀️#SpeakOnIt …Kandi clarified that she indeed asked🏾 people about Courtney just as the other ladies did 🤣🤣 but guess Courtney only wanted to come for Kandi 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHOA …Kandi clarified that she indeed asked ✌🏾 people about Courtney just as the other ladies did 🤣🤣 but guess Courtney only wanted to come for Kandi 🤷🏽‍♀️#RHOA #SpeakOnIt

The 10th house Toya had to sell @toyasdreamhouse . #RHOA This might be unpopular opinion but i think Courtney and Kandi both were doing the most 🥴 This might be unpopular opinion but i think Courtney and Kandi both were doing the most 🥴💀. #RHOA

Breonna Taylor's Murderers Need To Be Convicted @2speak_easy Ms. Courtney definitely came with an attitude speaking to Kandi. Whatever was said didn't even seem like it was a big deal for her to be that upset about. As Kandi stated, she was clout chasing. I hate when people create fake drama & that's what she did. #RHOA Ms. Courtney definitely came with an attitude speaking to Kandi. Whatever was said didn't even seem like it was a big deal for her to be that upset about. As Kandi stated, she was clout chasing. I hate when people create fake drama & that's what she did. #RHOA

llenl @danel07721 That Courtney girl was clout chasing and looking for a moment. When Kandi explained herself that should’ve been the end of the conversation but Courtney kept trying to push this “you said we were friends and you’re asking folks about me” like girl sit down somewhere #RHOA That Courtney girl was clout chasing and looking for a moment. When Kandi explained herself that should’ve been the end of the conversation but Courtney kept trying to push this “you said we were friends and you’re asking folks about me” like girl sit down somewhere #RHOA

Recap of RHOA season 15 episode 1

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"When Shereé introduces the ladies to her latest squeeze at Ross' 40th birthday, the ladies reveal her new boo might be up to no good; as the walls close in on Sanya and her family, cracks start to reveal that their living situation isn't so comfy."

Sheree introduced her new partner Martell to the ladies, who had heard rumors that the latter was cheating on Sheree with another woman from Atlanta. Kenya also revealed that Martell sent her a DM but deleted it before she could approve the message.

Meanwhile, Sanya spent $100,000 on her husband's birthday party. Kandi and Todd were seen dealing with some marital issues as both of them were "not making time" with each other.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

