Love at First Lie star Josh Riquelme opens up about life after the show 

Love at First Lie contestant Josh Riquelme entered the reality show with his girlfriend Monica Grace. They were the second couple to have been eliminated from the show, which meant that their journey was short and sweet. They did return in the finale along with the other eliminated couple to help pick the winner.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the reality star spoke about life after the show and announced the launch of his new coaching app, FWRD APP, which launched on January 1, 2023.

Love at First Lie's Josh Riquelme wants to positively impact people with FWRD

Since Love at First Lie, Josh Riquelme has been focusing on his life as a digital content creator. He wishes to impact people positively and launched his online coaching app on January 1, 2023. The app offers fully customized workouts and meal plans for males and females, tailored to them to help them achieve their specific fitness goals.

Josh said:

"I’ve worked on this for over 5 months so I’m pumped to finally launch and impact as many lives as possible."

FWRD provides its users with personalized workout programs and customized meal plans, including a variety of diet options, shopping lists, dine-in and dine-out options, as well as video demonstrations. The app also includes home and gym training, a progress tracker, a mobile app, email support, and a private Facebook group for its users.

Josh went through traumatic events at the beginning of his fitness journey and had nobody to support him through the tough times. The Love at First Lie cast member had to “bite the bullet” by himself and kept going.

Having had bad experiences himself, the reality star does not wish for anyone to go through what he went through and refuses to let anyone else go through their fitness journey alone. He wishes to provide support and help users get more comfortable along the way. His motto is “no one gets left behind.”

On FWRD's website, he stated:

"I understand that you have had an unpleasant experience with the gym before, but I want you to know that’s perfectly normal and you’re not alone."

Life after the MTV show

In the interview, Josh spoke about how different his life has been since his time on MTV's Love at First Lie and stated that it’s been “amazing.” He added that he’s had the opportunity to connect with many other celebrities and influencers, which is “super nice” because they can relate to them a lot since they’re in the same industry.

He further stated:

"Social media can get difficult at times and someone who isn’t in this space wouldn’t quite understand the highs and lows that come with it."

The reality star stated that as a couple, Josh and Monica have received positive reactions from fans. They hoped that the couple would make it further in the show since they were the most relatable couple.

The Love at First Lie reality star is looking forward to what the future holds for him and would like to do a “bit more acting” and get himself out there. Josh has previously taken acting classes and would like to use that knowledge in a scripted TV show or movie.

