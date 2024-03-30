Love Island USA: Ariana Madix set to host new season

Love Island USA, the American installment of the British reality show, has been on air for five years. When the show premiered, it was hosted by Arielle Vandenberg for three seasons, followed by Modern Family actress, Sarah Hyland, who hosted the show for two seasons.

With season 6 set to air in 2024, there's another change in the hosting duties as the actress recently confirmed her exit from the show. Since the confirmation, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been reported to be all set to take over Hyland's role.

The reality star recently took to her personal Instagram to confirm her upcoming hosting role. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she was exchanging "rhinestone buckles" for a bikini and noted that she will be hosting the upcoming season of the reality dating show.

Ariana Madix replaces Sarah Hyland as Love Island USA host

Love Island USA season 5 aired in 2023 and marked the end of Sarah Hyland's Love Island journey. The Modern Family actress had been the host of the Peacock show for two seasons, after she took over for Arielle Vandenberg in season 4. However, despite hosting only two seasons, she decided to leave the show.

Hyland took to social media to explain her departure from the reality show and noted that she had another exciting project coming up. She clarified that the dates of the two shows would clash while filming, which is why Hyland had to step down as the host of Love Island USA.

The former host also stated that she would be tuning in for season 6 and is hoping that the islanders will find love while on the show. With her departure, people began speculating about who would take over for her. There was no confirmation until recently, when Ariana Madix, the star of Vanderpump Rules, revealed that she would be taking over for Sarah Hyland.

Those who tuned in to the Bravo show during season 10 would already be aware that Ariana is a big Love Island USA fan. In one of the episodes, she and her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, discussed how to improve their relationship, when Ariana noted that the two weren't into the same things.

"You don't sit there and watch episodes of Love Island with me."

Madix also made an appearance during Love Island USA season 5 as a surprise guest in episode 8. Ariana told the season 5 islanders that they would be playing her favorite Love Island game called "Mr. and Mrs." and revealed that the winners of the game were to receive "a prize that's never, ever been given out in Love Island history."

All episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.