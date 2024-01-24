"Love wins all against discrimination and oppression": Fans react after finding about Uhm Tae-hwa's costume conceptualization for IU and BTS' V's MV

IU and BTS member V are all over social media for their mesmerizing collaboration for the music video of Love Wins All. The award-winning director Uhm Tae-hwa, who helmed this dystopian love story, shared his views on the conceptualization of the costumes worn by the characters.

There are many theories about the music video that have been doing the rounds online. Some have highlighted the characters donning wedding outfits despite enduring agony and pain.

While describing the idea of a wedding dress and tuxedo, Uhm Tae-hwa said to OSEN,

“Here, the wedding dress and tuxedo symbolize the most clichéd thing, ‘the fruit of love.’ In the music video, the two people enjoy a moment of happiness together by doing things that have been difficult to do in their daily lives, such as wearing these clothes, taking pictures, singing, and having fun.”

He further explained the ending of the music video, giving closure to the characters.

“However, in the end, the body disappears due to the 'square' and only the 'clothes' they were wearing remain. The two people are implied to be rising into the air in the final camcorder screen, meaning that they are free to fly away from all kinds of oppression and pressure.”

Stirring a whirlpool of emotions among the hearts of fans, the music video is trending on social media as more theories keep coming. Appreciating the artistry of the video, a fan tweeted, “Love wins all against discrimination and oppression.”

“Emotional masterpiece”: Fans react after learning about Uhm Tae-hwa's costume conceptualization for IU and BTS' V’s MV

On January 24, Korean Standard Time, EDAM Entertainment released the highly anticipated music video of Love Wins All, featuring the Layover singer. IU and Kim Taehyung have received praise from fans for their amazing chemistry and performing skills.

From heart-wrenching tales of two lovers running away from the standards of society and thought-provoking mis-en-scène to costume concept, Love Wins All has been garnering love from fans across the globe.

Talking about the theories and interpretations made by viewers and fans, director Uhm Tae-hwa said,

“As the world view itself is a heterogeneous and abstract setting unlike reality, we also welcome various interpretations based on various perspectives on the music video.”

As the costume idea and the purpose behind it were revealed by the director, fans shared their thoughts and opinions on it.

IU and Uhm Tae-hwa’s collaboration for Love Wins All

The BBIBBI singer teamed up with Uhm Tae-hwa once again for this music video after five years. The director described the collaboration as,

“The reunion with IU is the most decisive factor.”

The two previously collaborated for her 2018 10th anniversary World Tour DLWLRMA. The director worked on conceptualizing her 10 years of work in the industry and filming the VCR for the concert.