 Lyft driver kicks woman out in viral video after she makes racist remarks

A Lyft driver is being applauded on social media for kicking a woman out of his car after she made racist comments, telling him she's happy the driver was a "normal guy" who was white and "spoke English."

The video, initially seen on Facebook, was posted on the Lyft driver James W. Bode's account. The footage shows Bode, a white man, sitting in the driver's seat of his car as a white woman enters.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred on the evening of Friday, May 13th.

What happened in the viral Lyft video?

In the video, the woman opens the rear passenger door of the man's vehicle, and the driver said,

"Hello. Is this for Jackie?"

In response, the woman said:

"You're like a white guy, you're a regular guy who speaks English?"

The driver responded immediately:

"No, you can get out of the car, I'm going to cancel the ride. That's not appropriate. That is entirely inappropriate. What difference would it make if this seat was occupied by someone who was not white?"

The male passenger started abusing the driver, saying:

"Oh, you're a f**king a**hole, You're a s**t bag. I should punch you in the face. You're a "f**king n****r lover."

The driver then explained what the woman had spoken to the male passenger and reiterated that he had canceled the trip. The driver confirmed filing a police report for an assault threat and stated that he would do it again.

Akilah Hughes: "This should be how everyone responds to racism. That's how we get rid of it. That's really it. It's that simple."

The Lyft driver explained in a Facebook post:

“If you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same, especially in my car or property. “Yes they were made aware I was recording, and yes I have postings in my car indicating such.”

Twitter fills up with praise for the Lyft driver's actions

Several Twitter users expressed their gratitude for Bode's actions, with some promising to send payment that he missed due to canceling the ride.

Adam Parkhomenko: "I don't know who this Lyft driver is but he deserves an award and a seat in Congress."

Reginald L. Sanders @reglarge777



André G.: "So white friends...this is one element of allyship. Standing up for non-white ppl when it's inconvenient, uncomfortable, 'rattling the cages', or potentially even dangerous (as seen in this video how things almost went left)."

The Lyft driver said:

"For everyone reaching out and showing support, thank you. I appreciate it, truly. But this is the way it should be everywhere, every time. I shouldn't be 'the guy' who did it or said it...we should all be that person. Speak up if you're uncomfortable with it because it makes them uncomfortable, as they should be. F*** racism."

ashley: "Agree 100%. This shouldn't be heroic behavior, it should be the default response to any racist comment."

The racist passengers have been identified as owners of a pub called Fossil's Last Stand. On Yelp, many users started leaving one-star ratings for the bar, condemning the racist attitude of the owners.

Meanwhile, Bode's efforts were praised on social media, with many people congratulating him for publicly condemning racism. Some even dubbed him a "hero," claiming that taking a stand in such a situation is difficult.

Keith Grant: "We need more James Bode's in this World. I noticed in the comments that this standup guy has a GoFundMe for funeral expenses for his Dad. I just made a donation and respectfully ask if you could retweet this in order to help."

The original Facebook video has been viewed over 139,000 times and shared widely on social media.

