×
Create
Notifications

 Lyft driver kicks woman out in viral video after she makes racist remarks

Lyft driver kicks woman out ( Image via Facebook)
Lyft driver kicks woman out ( Image via Facebook)
Sachin Goswami
Sachin Goswami
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 12:44 PM IST
News

A Lyft driver is being applauded on social media for kicking a woman out of his car after she made racist comments, telling him she's happy the driver was a "normal guy" who was white and "spoke English."

The video, initially seen on Facebook, was posted on the Lyft driver James W. Bode's account. The footage shows Bode, a white man, sitting in the driver's seat of his car as a white woman enters.

youtube-cover

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred on the evening of Friday, May 13th.

What happened in the viral Lyft video?

In the video, the woman opens the rear passenger door of the man's vehicle, and the driver said,

"Hello. Is this for Jackie?"

In response, the woman said:

"You're like a white guy, you're a regular guy who speaks English?"

The driver responded immediately:

"No, you can get out of the car, I'm going to cancel the ride. That's not appropriate. That is entirely inappropriate. What difference would it make if this seat was occupied by someone who was not white?"

The male passenger started abusing the driver, saying:

"Oh, you're a f**king a**hole, You're a s**t bag. I should punch you in the face. You're a "f**king n****r lover."

The driver then explained what the woman had spoken to the male passenger and reiterated that he had canceled the trip. The driver confirmed filing a police report for an assault threat and stated that he would do it again.

@AdamParkhomenko This should be how everyone responds to racism. That’s how we get rid of it. That’s really it. It’s that simple.

The Lyft driver explained in a Facebook post:

“If you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same, especially in my car or property. “Yes they were made aware I was recording, and yes I have postings in my car indicating such.”

Twitter fills up with praise for the Lyft driver's actions

Several Twitter users expressed their gratitude for Bode's actions, with some promising to send payment that he missed due to canceling the ride.

I don’t know who this Lyft driver is but he deserves an award and a seat in Congress. https://t.co/8uvYSUBqne
I've been asked how can a regular White person fight racism or change the world...just like this Lyft driver near Allentown PA did..! Toss bigots out of your life or business is a great start!A true Patriot and real American Heron!💯👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽🇺🇦☯️✡️🦁🖖🏾 https://t.co/TXccJ80DN3
So white friends...this is one element of allyship. Standing up for non-white ppl when it's inconvenient, uncomfortable, "rattling the cages", or potentially even dangerous (as seen in this video how things almost went left). twitter.com/AdamParkhomenk…

The Lyft driver said:

"For everyone reaching out and showing support, thank you. I appreciate it, truly. But this is the way it should be everywhere, every time. I shouldn't be 'the guy' who did it or said it...we should all be that person. Speak up if you're uncomfortable with it because it makes them uncomfortable, as they should be. F*** racism."
@AkilahObviously @AdamParkhomenko Agree 100%. This shouldn’t be heroic behavior, it should be the default response to any racist comment.

The racist passengers have been identified as owners of a pub called Fossil's Last Stand. On Yelp, many users started leaving one-star ratings for the bar, condemning the racist attitude of the owners.

Meanwhile, Bode's efforts were praised on social media, with many people congratulating him for publicly condemning racism. Some even dubbed him a "hero," claiming that taking a stand in such a situation is difficult.

I made a donation to James as well. He's a stand up guy. I appreciate what he did. I hope more people donate to him. I hope @lyft gives James a high position in their company and a pay raise. Thank you James for standing up to racism and hate. twitter.com/ACREGC9/status…
Also Read Article Continues below

The original Facebook video has been viewed over 139,000 times and shared widely on social media.

Edited by Suchitra

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी