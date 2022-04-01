“He destroyed me… that white boy ate me up” - Shaquille O'Neal on Christian Laettner getting the nod for the Dream Team ahead of him, says it gave him more motivation

Thirty years ago, Duke's Christian Laettner was chosen over LSU’s Shaquille O'Neal as the lone college player on the Dream Team. Laettner’s selection meant that Shaq would miss the golden opportunity to play with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson on Team USA.

Over the years, the Hall of Fame big man has been asked what he felt when he was snubbed off the most illustrious basketball team ever assembled. In the Icons Club by Jackie MacMullan, O'Neal went back to that painful time of his hoops career:

“I was mad, but it just gave me more motivation to be better. I was very upset, but then let me tell you something that my father wanted known that was real, ‘Hey, man, he won two in college , what’d you do?’ And then first time I played him, he killed me. He destroyed me. I’m not racist or anything, but that white boy ate me up.”

Christian Laettner led Duke to three straight NCAA national championship game appearances, winning in 1991 and 1992. He was also part of Mike Krzyzewski’s program that made the Final Four his freshman season. Laettner received the National Player of the Year award in his last season in college.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal didn’t carry LSU to the same lofty heights. He did, however, put up impressive numbers in his three-year college tenure, averaging 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks. He was the 1991 National Player of the Year and was the Rookie of the Year in his first year with the Orlando Magic.

O'Neal and Laettner's college teams played each other twice.

In February 1991, Laettner dominated the foul-plagued Shaq with 24 points and 11 rebounds. O'Neal, the Associated Press' national player of the year, finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Shaq was completely taken out of his element by Laettner as Duke rolled to an 88-70 victory in Durham, North Carolina.

In February 1992. O'Neal outscored Laettner 25 to 22, but Laettner came up big when needed the most. In a 77-67 win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he had eight points in a 14-5 run as Duke overcame a 55-53 deficit.

O'Neal was picked first in the 1992 draft by the Orlando Magic, while Laettner went third to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shaquille O'Neal had the kind of success in the NBA that Christian Laettner had in college

Shaquille O'Neal is considered by many as the most dominant force in NBA history. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Shaquille O'Neal’s career in the NBA can’t be compared to Laettner’s. Laettner made it to one All-Star team and never won a championship. He played 15 seasons on six different teams, averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in his career.

Meanwhile, after that hurtful Dream Team snub, Shaq built a resume that few in NBA history can match. He became a four-time champion and a three-time Finals MVP and was one of the most dominant players in the league during his time.

In 1996, O'Neal defended the Olympic gold that the Dream Team won during the Barcelona Olympics.

Both Laettner and O'Neal are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

