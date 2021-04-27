“Made me feel irrelevant”: Bretman Rock recounts first encounter with David Dobrik, says “he sh***ed on me”

Fashion influencer Bretman “Bretman Rock” Sacayana had a bombshell revelation to share with fans regarding David Dobrik. Surprisingly, the Filipino-American internet star’s first interaction with the Vlog Squad creator was a rude and dull awakening moment.

Bretman didn’t hesitate to keep his disgust for the creator hush-hush as he went on a rant, explaining that he waited “so f***ing long” to share this information about his fellow YouTuber.

The beauty star also outright referenced the recent barrage of misconduct allegations David faces:

“He’s canceled now, so I don’t really give a f**k about sharing this tea.”

Bretman Rock spills the tea on meeting David Dobrik at People’s Choice Awards

Bretman Rock went live on his Instagram and recollected the painful memory from meeting David Dobrik at the PCA, where the pair first met.

“I won Beauty Influencer of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards. That was the same year that David mother****ing Dobrik won Content Creator of the Year, whatever. They literally said our names back to back from each other when we won.”

Bretman Rock then revealed that Dobrik didn’t have a clue what he was nominated for.

David Dobrik approached Bretman Rock to question him

After winning the category, Bretman went over to his friend to show off his award. That’s when Dobrik allegedly went up to and interrupted them. To Bretman’s surprise, the Vlog Squad member began rudely questioning them, as the Sanchez Mira native added:

“I wasn’t even talking to him. He comes up to me and goes, ‘Who are you? What do you do? What did you win?’”

Bretman Rock with his People’s Choice Awards gong (Image via u/lonajasmiin, Reddit)

Clearly, Bretman wasn’t a fan of David’s questioning, and it’s fair to say the 24-year-old was yet again at his rudest. The situation seems to have left Bretman Rock terribly upset.

“No one has ever sh***ed on me and made me feel so irrelevant.”

Unfortunately, it’s turning out to be a lousy year for Dobrik, who can’t seem to stay away from controversy. It was recently revealed that the YouTuber was also involved in Jeff Wittek’s life-threatening accident.

In a clip filmed for a stunt-themed video, Wittek is thrown from an excavator driven by David. The incident resulted in the Vlog Squad member suffering torn ligaments in his leg, a shattered skull, eye socket, and broken hip.

Jeff has continued to tell his side of the story from the gruesome accident in his YouTube series. He has also stated that he began to “resent” Dobrik after the incident.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if David Dorbik will respond to Bretman Rock. However, it’s unlikely that the streamer will come off his video hiatus anytime soon.