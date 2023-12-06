Magic in Mistletoe on Hallmark: Full cast list 

Hallmark Channel has offered fans a range of Christmas specials set to be aired in the coming weeks and days. One of the plethora of offerings includes the Magic in Mistletoe Christmas movie which appears to be one of the most interesting Holiday-season projects that Hallmark has undertaken for this year.

Magic in Mistletoe promises a heartwarming tale of love, redemption, and some old-fashioned Christmas magic. The movie will follow the likes of Harrington, a successful author who lives a rather private and recluse life. He ends up meeting a publishing house publicist April during a visit to his hometown, which leads to the rediscovery of the magic of the Holiday season, for Harrington.

Here, we shall look at the detailed cast list and other details that are available about Magic in Mistetoe, as of now.

Magic in Mistletoe stars Paul Campbell and Lyndie Greenwood

The latest Hallmark offering is set to be released in a matter of days, on Friday, 8 December 2023. Magic in Mistletoe is just one of the plethora of Holiday Season offerings that Hallmark has come up with for this year.

The plot is centered around a successful novelist who has grown out of sorts and frustrated and lives a rather closed life. He ends up visiting his hometown after a long time and meets April, a publicist who is set to work with him on behalf of his publishing house.

While not a lot of details about the cast list have been released, Lyndie GReenwood will star as April while Paul Campbell will be seen in the role of the novelist, Harrington.

Hailing from Canada, Greenwood in the past has worked on the CTV comedy series Shelved, in addition to a range of Hallmark offerings. This includes movies such as Holiday Heritage and Girlfriendship. She has also previously acted in movies such as Flint, Sleepy Hollow, and Nikita.

Lyndie Greenwood is therefore a familiar face for Hallmark fans who will be joined by another returning actor.

Paul Campbell is also a Canadian artist and will be seen as a reclusive author in the movie. Campbell has previously worked in major series such as Battlestar Galactica and has appeared in a range of Hallmark films as well. These include Three Wise Men and a Baby, Christmas by Starlight, and The Last Bridesmaid." He is also a talented writer and has previously worked as a scriptwriter on films such as Christmas at Castle Hart and Three Wise Men and a Baby.

While not a lot of details about the rest of the cast have been revealed thus far, the likes of returning Hallmark actors Kat Ruston and Mila Jones will also be a part of Magic in Mistetoe.

Hallmark's Magic in Mistletoe is set to be released on December 6th, at 8 PM ET.