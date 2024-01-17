“Main character of his generation”: Fans celebrate as Stray Kids’ Hyunjin becomes the most searched 4th gen idol on Google 4 years in a row

Ever since his debut, the impact of Stray Kids' Hyunjin has been truly undeniable, with his popularity soaring to new heights. This widespread admiration for him has not gone unnoticed by the world. On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Google released its search statistics, revealing God's Menu singer as the most sought-after fourth-generation K-pop idol on the platform.

This achievement speaks volumes about his influence, especially in today's fiercely competitive K-pop landscape, where new artists and groups continually emerge, intensifying the competition. In such a dynamic environment, maintaining a consistent position at the top is commendable and shows how much the star is loved around the globe.

"Not a fanmade title," Fans praise Hyunjin for rising to the top of the Most Searched K-pop male idols list

Creative prowess as well as visuals play a crucial role in the K-pop industry, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin is a shining example of this fact.

The K-pop idol's visuals have been a consistent topic of conversation among fans as well as non-fans. His sharp physical features and edgy persona have contributed to his widespread recognition. Often referred to as the "visual king" by fans, he has become a symbol of aesthetic appeal in the K-pop industry.

Beyond his stunning looks, Hyunjin has showcased impressive versatility in his artistic endeavors. As a member of Stray Kids, he has contributed to the group's success with his singing, dancing, and rapping skills. His dynamic performances have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, further solidifying his position as a multi-talented artist.

Hyunjin's achievement as the most searched 4th generation K-pop idol on Google reflects not only his popularity but also the global interest in Stray Kids as a whole. The group's music and the member's standout visuals have undoubtedly played a role in attracting attention from fans around the world.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Red Lights singer has found himself on the list. He has been the most searched 4th gen idol on Google consistently since 2020.

This achievement has placed the Stray Kids artist at No. 13 on the overall K-pop's most-searched male idols list for 2023. The list of the "top 30" features Jungkook and Kim Taehyung from BTS in first and second positions, respectively. Here is the list consisting of all the names:

Jungkook (BTS) V (BTS) Moonbin (ASTRO) Jimin (BTS) Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO) Suga (BTS) Jin (BTS) Taeyang (BIGBANG) RM (BTS) G-DRAGON (BIGBANG) J-hope (BTS) Lee Junho (2PM) Hyunjin (Stray Kids) Jaemin (NCT) Jackson Wang (GOT7) Felix (Stray Kids) Rowoon (SF9) Kai (EXO) EXO D.O. (EXO) Soobin (TXT) Taeyong (NCT) Yeonjun (TXT) Suho (EXO) Jaehyun (NCT) Bang Chan (Stray Kids) EXO’s Baekhyun (EXO) Han (Stray Kids) Sehun (EXO) Siwon (Super Junior) Jinyoung (GOT7)

Fans of the group and the member reacted enthusiastically to the news, with a netizen saying that the 4th Gen King title was a real one, not fanmade.

It is an incredible accomplishment for Hyunjin to stand out among such illustrious personalities. And to do it consistently for four years is a remarkable feat. As his group Stray Kids has no active ongoing schedules, he has been breaking the internet with his modeling gigs for Versace.

Recently, the star was a part of another iconic moment where he performed alongside ITZY's Yeji, adorably known as his sibling due to their similar visuals. Fans who had been longing to experience a duet from the "Hwang Siblings" finally got to see them perform together at the MBC Gayo festival, where they shook legs together during a small dance break.

As Hyunjin continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his journey, both as an individual and as an integral part of Stray Kids.