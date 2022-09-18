Male model asks fans to stop dragging him into V and Jennie’s dating rumor scandal

V and Jennie’s dating rumors are only mounting every day with no clarification offered to fans from the agency’s side.

Every day, dating rumors involving the two K-pop idols take a new and bizarre turn, with the latest being a male model who goes by the Instagram handle @fallitroon pleading with fans not to drag his name into V and Jennie's dating rumor scandal.

To give our readers more context, the aforementioned male model was accused of “cosplaying” BTS V. "Cosplaying" is the act of dressing up and acting like someone else to the point where you both look alike.

모노클라이스 @monocries [Exclusive] V and Jennie's external support... attend Blackpink's private listening party [Exclusive] V and Jennie's external support... attend Blackpink's private listening party https://t.co/2zxp6Zr6x4

On Friday, September 16, 2022, the male model asked fans to stop dragging his name into the dating rumor scandal involving V and Jennie and to stop accusing him of being BTS V's cosplayer.

V and Jennie’s fans ''terrorize'' a male model for allegedly cosplaying the BTS member; the latter pleads innocence

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/mr6dwj2x V and Jennie rumored to have taken these pictures at the same place + rumored listening party picture V and Jennie rumored to have taken these pictures at the same place + rumored listening party picturetinyurl.com/mr6dwj2x https://t.co/aZwVuIJoRC

V and Jennie’s dating rumors continue to rock headlines each day, and the latest news on that front is that a male model is accused of cosplaying as a BTS member, as aforementioned before.

After fans accused the model of dressing like the BTS member and claiming he was on Jeju Island, the model requested fans to stop stealing photos from his personal Instagram account @fallitroon and twisting them to show as if it is BTS member V on one of his "dates" with BLACKPINK's Jennie.

The model wrote a lengthy message on Instagram explaining that the photos circulating online claiming to be BTS' V, were actually taken in Osaka, Japan in 2020 and 2021 and clarified that it was not him.

He issued a statement stating that he has never copied or "cosplayed" on the internet and has never posted any controversial pictures on social media platforms. He also asked fans to report any accounts accusing him of cosplaying BTS' V. He wrote:

"I have never copied anyone, I have never cosplayed, and I have never taken or uploaded controversial photos recently. Please stop stealing my photos on social media and mistaking me (for someone else)."

Jaykayhayᴮᵗˢ⁷ @theycallhimjk Don’t get me wrong, I think V and Jennie are dating! The listening party confirmed it because if they weren’t dating, the smart thing would be to avoid going as to Not fuel rumors like he literally Did NOT HAVE to go. He wanted to be there. And he was in New York for no reason! Don’t get me wrong, I think V and Jennie are dating! The listening party confirmed it because if they weren’t dating, the smart thing would be to avoid going as to Not fuel rumors like he literally Did NOT HAVE to go. He wanted to be there. And he was in New York for no reason!

The male model even posted a collage of pictures from his photo gallery to prove that he was not part of V and Jennie’s Jeju Island date.

K-pop fans react to the model’s claims of “cosplaying” V and Jennie

“Please leave him alone”, fans wrote on social media.

💜Kaye 💚💎 @KoyaAhgase @allkpop Its not Tae. The side profile of that model looks nothing like him. This is old news. 🙄 @allkpop Its not Tae. The side profile of that model looks nothing like him. This is old news. 🙄

Fans are also requesting media houses and publications to stop scrutinizing their relationship.

Jessy 😄👋 @PaolaAr42603675

Taennie is real @allkpop I do not believe youTaennie is real @allkpop I do not believe you Taennie is real

V and Jennie “hug and dance together” at BORN PINK’s private listening party

It was previously reported that BTS' V attended BLACKPINK Jennie's BORN PINK listening party, which was held in Seoul's Seongsu district. The guest list only included singers, actors, and models who are close friends with BLACKPINK members, and Jennie's "boyfriend" BTS V was also invited.

It was their first "public appearance" as a "normal couple.'' In a new development, a video of the members "hugging and dancing together" has been leaked. Although the video quality is blurry, the K-pop idols can be seen wearing all-black outfits, dancing cozily and having a great time together.

It's unclear whether it's the BTS member and Pink Venom singer because the video quality is poor and it appears to have been taken secretly.

BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment haven’t issued a statement on the rumors circulating at the time of filing the article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far