"Male privilege": Councilwoman Inna Vernikov gets kissed by stranger in viral video, sparks outrage online

During a recent interview with CBS News, NYC councilwoman Inna Vernikov had an encounter with a creepy man who kissed her while the camera was rolling. The incident that was recorded in the viral video shows Inna Vernikov talking to interviewer at Brighton beach when a man walked past by her and gave her a peck on cheek. She was shocked and said, "what the f*ck."

The viral video was originally shared by TV Reporter Hannah Kilger with the caption:

"Stranger kisses Brooklyn Councilwoman @InnaVernikov during an interview on Brighton Beach @CBSNewYork."

Soon after this, the incident went viral on the internet, with several social media users condemning the act.

Social media condemn the stranger's actions after he was seen kissing councilwoman Inna Vernikov on camera

As social media users came across the video of councilwoman Inna Vernikov getting kissed by stranger, they reacted to this by saying the man's behavior was inappropriate. Several internet users even said that if a councilwoman is getting harassed like this then imagine what happens to other women. Moreover, another councilwoman, Susan Zhuang (@susanzhuangnyc on X), reacted to this and called it "Unbelievable!"

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov also reacted to the viral incident

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov also reacted to this viral incident and said that this is not the kind of love that she expects to see from constituents. She further said that it was a creepy moment for her and thanked her colleagues for standing up for her.

For those unaware, Inna is a councilwoman from district 48 and she is also a practicing lawyer. She is also a board member and Women’s Committee Chair for Americans Against Antisemitism and a Chair at Legion Self Defense, an organization providing self-defense and active shooter training.

Born on August 30, 1984, in Chernivtsi in Ukrainian SSR, Inna has received numeorus awards for her work and her leadership skills. When she was 12-years-old, she immigrated with her parents to United States. Here, she did her further studies from Baruch College and Florida Coastal School of Law.

Of the several allegations and controversies surrounding her, one among them was when she held the position of Executive Board Chair at Legion Self Defense. Her profile on the City Council website indicated her role as "Chair at Legion Self Defense." However, the New York City Charter explicitly forbids the utilization of public assets for personal financial benefit.

Although Inna Vernikov stated that her involvement was unpaid, New York City's ethical guidelines also restrict the utilization of city resources for activities unrelated to official city duties.