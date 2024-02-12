Man dies mid- flight after coughing up litres of blood, leaving passengers horrified

A 63-year-old German man died on Thursday, February 8, while on a Lufthansa flight, which was traveling from Thailand to Germany. As per Sky News, passengers said that shortly before he passed away, he coughed up "liters of blood."

The unnamed man boarded the plane to Munich just before midnight and was accompanied by his wife, according to The New York Post. On the other hand, a passenger on the same plane, Karin Missfelder, said that he appeared ill when he boarded the aircraft in Bangkok.

Speaking to Blick, they said that the 63-year-old had "cold sweats" and was "breathing much too quickly". While the crew performed CPR on him for around 30 minutes, the captain soon announced his death.

A passenger on a Lufthansa flight dies after coughing up blood

The incident terrified the other passengers (Image via Pexels)

As per Standard, on February 8, a German man coughed up blood and died shortly after, leaving the other passengers in shock. Later, a Lufthansa representative confirmed the news with MailOnline and said,

"We confirm that on flight LH773 (Airbus A380) from Bangkok to Munich on February 8, 2024, a customer experienced a medical emergency on board."

The man's wife first reported her husband's illness to the flight attendants. She went on to say that he was feeling sick as they had to rush to catch the plane at the airport in Bangkok.

However, the plane still took off, after which the man’s condition deteriorated. Shortly after this, Karin Missfelder, who is a nursing specialist, informed a crew member that the man should be examined by a professional, as per the New York Post.

As per Blick, Karin Missfelder recounted that several passengers hurried to assist the 63-year-old. They also stated that the man was given a cup of chamomile tea. She then told Blick that,

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming."

Speaking with the same source, Karin Missfelder further stated,

"He was breathing too quickly, had cold sweats, and was already apathetic."

On the other hand, as per Hindustan Times, Martin, Karin Missfelder's husband, called the situation disorganized. He claimed that during their two-hour wait, no one attended to them and there was no care team.

He added that his wife had to put up with all the formalities and stand there by herself, apathetic. He went on to say that it is intolerable that Lufthansa did nothing to help the sick man and that nobody was concerned about the thirty or so traumatized passengers.

Moreover, the New York Post reported that the crew members then performed CPR on the man for about 30 minutes before he was pronounced dead. As per the same source, his body was taken into the galley before the plane returned to Thailand and a Lufthansa spokesperson said,

"Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. We also regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of this flight."

The airline further claimed that despite the crew and the onboard doctor providing prompt and thorough first aid, the passenger passed away during the flight. Following a 1.5-hour flight, the crew decided to return to Bangkok, where the plane made a safe and normal landing.

On the other hand, as per sources like the NY Post, the data from the aircraft showed that the Lufthansa flight left Bangkok on Thursday, February 9, at 11:50 pm local time and arrived back in Thailand on Friday, February 10, at 8:28 am. The passengers had to reportedly wait two hours before they were booked on another flight to Germany via Hong Kong.

