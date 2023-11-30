"Manifesting": BTS' V sparks collab rumours with friend Levi after the latter shares pictures of Layover singer on his Instagram

BTS member V's friend Levi has sparked fresh collaboration rumors with the Layover singer after sharing pictures of him on his personal Instagram account. For those unversed, On November 27, 2023, BTS' V's was spotted departing from Seoul's Incheon airport for an overseas schedule in London. He was accompanied by his longtime friend Levi who wasn't spotted with him at the airport but was his companion on the journey.

For those unversed, Levi, whose real name is Jin Seong-hyeok is the BTS singer's friend from high school. Notably, he co-wrote and co-produced the song Blue & Grey for V which the singer originally wanted to use for his solo album but eventually decided to use it for Bangtan's pandemic-comfort album BE which was released in 2020.

Levi has shared scintillating black and white pictures of the 28-year-old BTS singer and ARMYs are convinced that the best-friends duo are planning an exciting collaboration before the latter leaves for the military.

"Manifesting", a fan wrote simply in response to the photos shared by Levi.

BTS' V's fans debate what his London project might be about with enthusiastic comments on X

Ever since BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the remaining Bangtan members - BTS' V, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM have initiated their military enlistment process and are eligible to enlist in the Korean army anytime soon, ARMYs have been noticing that Bangtan members are packing in as much work as they can before their departure.

BTS' V left for London on an overseas schedule and since then has been tight-lipped about his intentions. The Singularity singer has only shared some goofy and adorable snaps of him in the British capital, leaving fans guessing. However, after Levi updated a scintillating monochrome snap coupled with pictures of a teddy bear and pictures of a balmy London.

ARMYs are convinced that the Slow Dancing singer and Levi are collaborating on something. Perhaps a travel vlog, his solo docu-film, or a new song, Blue & Grey part 2. Although there is no confirmation, fans are excited at the prospect of BTS' V and Levi collaborating again.

ARMYs have also noticed that Levi shared a picture of him holding a cuddly teddy bear, which seems like an ode to V's soothing track Winter Bear released in 2019. Co-incidentally the music video for Winter Bear was filmed in London and fans are wondering if V and Levi are filming for Winter Bear 2 in the British capital.

If confirmed, this will mark the BTS singer's second official release post his debut solo album Layover which was released on September 8 and consisted of five unique and diverse tracks - Slow Dancing (title track), Blue, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and For Us. ARMYs are hoping BIG HIT MUSIC and the Layover singer provide clarity regarding his next release.

Fans are also aware of the fact that BTS member V loves R&B and jazz genres the most in music, so his new song releases might gravitate towards that as well.

BTS' V has reportedly applied for the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defence Command

According to a report by the Korean Media outlet STAR NEWS, BTS members V and RM will enlist in the military on December 11, 2023, and Jimin and Jungkook will enlist on December 12, 2023.

On November 30, Korean Media outlet Dispatch released a fresh update revealing that the Rainy Days singer has applied for the Special Mission Unit (Special Task Force) at ARMY Capital Defence Command. Notably, the anti-terrorism unit comes directly under the President of South Korea, making the responsibility all the more prestigious.

ARMYs have found out that candidates who apply for this position must have two qualities - strong mental prowess and high IQ, and fans believe the 28-year-old BTS member possesses both. Fans are proud of the Layover singer and are waiting for an official update from BIG HIT MUSIC.