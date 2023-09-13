"Manifesting JKs YouTube debut": Fans anticipate a Jungkook vlog as the BTS member is seen recording himself at the airport

On September 12, 2023, BTS member Jungkook was seen at Incheon International Airport, and fans were surprised when they noticed him filming himself with a camera. It appeared that he was vlogging, capturing himself and the presence of ARMYs at the airport.

This unexpected vlogging activity sparked fan speculation about the possibility of a new documentary or vlog, possibly in collaboration with the BTS management. Many fans speculated that he might be filming a vlog for the upcoming VMAs, as they believed that was the reason for his presence at the airport.

BTS' Jungkook was spotted shooting with a camera at the airport

The mystery behind Jungkook's vlogging adventure was revealed by Newsen, a publication stating that he was flying to New York to attend the prestigious MTV VMAs, which were to be held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Later, this news was revealed to be negative, as Jungkook wasn't seen at the VMA awards. However, to the fans' excitement, Jungkook's hit track Seven received a nomination in the Song of Summer category at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

As Jungkook arrived at the airport, he was greeted by a swarm of adoring fans eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved idol. However, this time Jungkook had a surprise in store. He captured the bustling surroundings and himself, utilizing the camera on his selfie stick to vlog live from the airport. This impromptu recording session ignited fans' imaginations, leaving them with anticipation.

Fans connected this event to a comment made by another BTS member, Taehyung, during one of his live sessions. Taehyung, a frequent watcher of ARMY vlogs, had expressed a desire for fans to show their faces in their videos, not just their hands. Coincidentally, Jungkook appeared at the airport with a camera the next day, seemingly taking Taehyung's suggestion to heart.

This intriguing development led to fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of Jungkook launching his YouTube vlog. Considering that all the BTS members have previously uploaded individual vlogs, this notion seemed within the realm of possibility and added to the excitement surrounding the group's multifaceted interactions with their fans.

As excited as the fans were, they started commenting about the possible vlog incident on X (formerly Twitter).

In another exciting turn of events, Jungkook's song Seven achieved a remarkable feat on September 13, 2023, by winning the prestigious Song Of The Summer award at the VMAs. This accolade further solidified Jungkook's status as a music sensation and underscored BTS's global impact in the music industry.

As the the group's journey continues to unfold, fans eagerly await the surprises that Jungkook and the group have in store, whether it be through vlogs, award wins, or their next musical endeavors. Each moment adds a new layer to the global phenomenon that is BTS, making new fans no matter where they go.