Marcus Hall GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $1900 after Ohio toddler's tragic pool death

A two-year-old toddler, Marcus Hall, from Ohio drowned in a neighbor’s pool as he was left unsupervised by his mother, who slept while the father was at work. The authorities claimed that Marcus Hall was found at the bottom of the neighbor’s pool after the mother realized that the toddler was nowhere to be found at home.

As per the authorities, the incident took place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Parents remember Marcus as the 2-year-old toddler tragically passed away after drowning in the neighbor's pool. (Image via Twitter)

As soon as the authorities found the child, he was taken to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced Marcus Hall dead as soon as he reached the hospital.

Furthermore, as per MSN, the authorities also claimed that they had visited the area just an hour before the incident took place, as they received a complaint from one of the neighbors that they spotted a young child running behind a dog, unsupervised by an adult.

The authorities revealed that it was Marcus Hall’s mother who was not supervising her kids and had left him and her other four-year-old outside the house to play. However, even after the warning, the mother was not careful enough, and the incident occurred.

The family has now started a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for Marcus’ funeral and memorial service.

So far, 33 people have donated to the cause, and the family has successfully collected more than $1900.

“He was a cool little dude”: Marcus Hall’s father remembers the 2-year-old toddler who passed away

After Marcus Hall passed away after drowning in the pool, the family was left devastated. The father remembered his deceased kid and said:

“He was a cool little dude.”

The father also remembered how the family celebrated the second birthday of the toddler in July, just three months before he passed away.

Furthermore, the authorities revealed that the mother woke up by the cops knocking on her door, and getting her four-year-old to their home. She then realized that Marcus was missing, and hence, the authorities started searching for the kid.

As the family started the fundraiser on GoFundMe, they mentioned in the About section how they just want their “baby to be able to rest.” They stated:

“Marcus Anthony, Hall (aka MAR MAR) was just a baby.. i don't know how to explain this but i will try the best way i can my name is Anthony Hall, Marcus's dad. His life was taken form him early afternoon on 10/4/2023 there was a incident where his mother was sleeping and the kids snuck out of the house unfraternally Marcus climbed into a Swimming pool and drown this story break my heart every time i have to tell it.”

Furthermore, the authorities also revealed that after Marcus Hall drowned in the pool, a violation was listed against the neighbor’s pool for not having fencing around the pool. Furthermore, since the mother was negligent, Child Services is also looking into the case.